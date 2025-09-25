India Test Squad Selection: Five Key Players Missing For West Indies Home Series

Injuries, current form and tactical considerations led to the selectors leaving out several fancied names from India's 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, starting on October 2 in Ahmedabad

India Test Squad Selection: Five Key Players Missing For West Indies Series
Shardul Thakur did not make the 15-member India squad for the West Indies home series. Photo: File/PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karun Nair's lack of recent form leads to Nitish Kumar Reddy's selection

  • Rishabh Pant's injury opens opportunities for Dhruv Jurel and Narayan Jagadeesan

  • No place in squad for seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday (September 25, 2025), unveiled a 15-member squad for the two-match home Test series against the West Indies.

Captain Shubman Gill leads a team that combines seasoned players with promising newcomers. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his panel chose talents like Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal ostensibly to inject youthful energy to the squad.

The selectors left out several fancied names based on fitness issues, current form and tactical considerations. Their choices underscore a strategic shift and emphasize the need for well-rounded contributions.

Here are five players who are conspicuously missing from the Indian Test squad picked for the Windies series:

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, who consistently delivered in domestic cricket and shed weight in favour of a leaner physique, did not make the cut. Agarkar cited injury concerns, opting for Devdutt Padikkal instead.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair, feted for his unbeaten triple century in his third Test, saw diminished returns in England. The 33-year-old batter’s lack of recent red-ball impact lead the selectors to choose Nitish Reddy, whose youthful vigour and all-round versatility seem to offer greater potential.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur, a versatile utility player in Indian conditions, did not make the squad as selectors opted for specialist bowlers and spin-bowling all-rounders like Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Abhimanyu Easwaran, a consistent performer for India A, was edged out by Narayan Jagadeesan, whose dual role as wicketkeeper and top-order batter adds critical value to the team.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, India’s regular vice-captain and maverick wicketkeeper-batter, is still recovering from a toe fracture sustained during the England series. His unavailability opened doors for Dhruv Jurel and Narayan Jagadeesan to take on wicket-keeping responsibilities.

India’s full squad for the West Indies Test series: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper).

