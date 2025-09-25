Notable squad changes include dropping Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur
Dhruv Jurel and Narayan Jagadeesan designated as wicketkeeper-batters
Sai Sudharsan retained after impressive performances in England
India on Thursday (September 25, 2025) announced their squad for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, with Shubman Gill set to captain for the first time at home and Ravindra Jadeja named his deputy.
Let us take a look at five major takeaways from the 15-man team picked for the red-ball series, which starts in Ahmedabad on October 2.
Squad Changes And Omissions
The selectors made notable changes: Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, and Akashdeep Singh have been dropped, while Devdutt Padikkal and Axar Patel return to the squad. Sai Sudharsan, who impressed in England and India A matches, has been retained for a longer run. Sarfaraz Khan was not selected due to injury concerns, according to team management.
Why Ravindra Jadeja Was Named Vice-Captain
With Rishabh Pant still recovering from injury, Ravindra Jadeja has been named vice-captain for the West Indies Test series. Jadeja’s experience and consistent performances provide stability to a squad in transition.
Shubman Gill’s Home Test
Shubman Gill, the young Indian opener, will lead the Indian cricket team in his first home Test series as captain. This follows a promising 2–2 series draw in England, where Gill’s leadership qualities were on display.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) views his appointment as a long-term investment, especially as the team undergoes a transition with several senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin retiring.
Jurel, Jagadeesan Entrusted With Wicketkeeping
With Pant unavailable, wicketkeeping duties will be shared between Dhruv Jurel and Narayan Jagadeesan, both designated as keeper-batters for the series. Meanwhile, KL Rahul, who can also don the gloves if really needed, adds depth and flexibility to the top order.
Bumrah, Siraj Front Pace Attack
In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, despite speculation about being rested, is fit and available for both Tests. He will spearhead the pace attack alongside Mohammed Siraj, ensuring India’s fast-bowling unit remains strong against the West Indies.
India’s full squad for the West Indies Test series: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, and N Jagadeesan (wicketkeeper).