Squad Changes And Omissions

The selectors made notable changes: Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, and Akashdeep Singh have been dropped, while Devdutt Padikkal and Axar Patel return to the squad. Sai Sudharsan, who impressed in England and India A matches, has been retained for a longer run. Sarfaraz Khan was not selected due to injury concerns, according to team management.