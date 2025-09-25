India Squad Announcement for West Indies Tests LIVE Updates: IND-A Squad Announced

India vs West Indies Test Squad Announcement LIVE Updates: The team for the home Test series against West Indies will be out shortly. Follow all the updates from Ajit Agarkar's press conference here

India vs West Indies Test Squad Announcement LIVE Updates
India vs West Indies Test Squad Announcement LIVE Updates
Welcome to the live coverage of the squad announcement of BCCI for the home Test series against West Indies. The two-match Test series between India and the West Indies will kick off on October 2 in Ahmedabad and Delhi will host the other match starting October 10. The series will be a part of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Rishabh Pant has already been ruled out and it remains to be seen if India will be looking to rest some of their key players with West Indies not expected to be a big challenge, specially at home. Selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar will address media persons in Dubai soon. Watch this space to get live updates.
India A squad for the three-match one-day series against Australia A has been announced. Find it in the below-mentioned post.

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh

We are still waiting for an official update on when the press conference of chief selector Ajit Agarkar will take place but it should be starting sometime soon. We will have to be patient.

