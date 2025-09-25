India Squad Announcement for West Indies Tests LIVE Updates: IND-A Squad Announced

India vs West Indies Test Squad Announcement LIVE Updates
India A squad for the three-match one-day series against Australia A has been announced. Find it in the below-mentioned post.
India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh
India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh
We are still waiting for an official update on when the press conference of chief selector Ajit Agarkar will take place but it should be starting sometime soon. We will have to be patient.
Welcome to the live coverage of the squad announcement of BCCI for the home Test series against West Indies.