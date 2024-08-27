Cricket

Jay Shah Appointed As ICC's Independent Chairman; Congratulations Pour In

Jay Shah emphasized the importance of bolstering resources and attention for Women's and Differently-Abled Cricket. He expressed a commitment to making these essential aspects of the sport not only visible but vibrant and thriving. By championing these causes, the ICC can further its mission of promoting cricket worldwide

Jay Shah with Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Arshdeep Singh | Photo: PTI
The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council. (More Sports News)

Upon the appointment, Shah said, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to ICC’s Member Boards for placing their trust in me to take over this prestigious role of the Chairman of the ICC. Allow me to promise you, for; I shall leave no stone unturned in bettering the image of our game, worldwide."

"In taking up this most illustrious of offices in world cricket, I commit myself to your expectations of me so conclusively and irrevocably, to be finally laid down in service of the greater good of the noble game of cricket." He added.

"This will be the historic debut of cricket at the Olympics in 2028, and we are standing on the cusp of an era. This more so is an inflection point than a milestone—is a clarion call for all of us connected with this great game. It is my privilege to lead the ICC during such an exciting period in our shared journey." Added Shah.

He said, "I would also love to plan to set up a separate program to search out this talent during my tenure and eagerly look forward to your support in the very program. While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game."

Congratulations Flood In for New ICC Chair - Jay Shah

The BCCI extended its heartiest congratulations to Shah on his appointment as ICC's Independent Chairman. The board found Shah's life journey very inspiring, citing that he had done a great job in cricket administration at all levels.

Writing in a shared post, "Shah's contributions to Indian cricket were duly recognized, translating into his election as the youngest BCCI Secretary in 2019. During his regime, BCCI achieved many major successes, right up to the path-breaking five-year media rights deal for the Indian Premier League in 2022 that fetched an astonishing figure of INR 48,390 crore.

File photo of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. - X/Jay Shah
Jay Shah Takes Helm As ICC's Independent Chairman

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Shah's leadership role extended beyond the BCCI. In 2019, he was chosen to represent the BCCI in future Chief Executive Committee meetings of the ICC. He further rose to the chair at the Asian Cricket Council in 2021, becoming its president, and subsequently was inducted as a member in the ICC Board in 2022.

Recognizing his exceptional leadership, Shah's term as President for the ACC was unanimously extended by one year in early 2024, making him the youngest administrator to hold this position.

People on the internet are also loving this news.

RCB wishes Shah congratulations.

On the other hand, Gautam Gambhir said, Many congrats @JayShah bhai! I know world cricket will grow tremendously under your exceptional leadership!

News of Shah saw the Indian cricket fraternity come out in droves to congratulate and lend their support to the man. Right from former and current players to coaches, everyone sent in messages congratulating him and recognized his contribution to the game.

