Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council, will be the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council, which he will assume unopposed from December 1, 2024. (More Cricket News)
Shah was the only nominee for the position of ICC chair because the current Chair, Greg Barclay, decided not to stand for a third term.
In his first statement following his election, Shah made a commitment to further global reach and popularity for cricket, especially with the upcoming inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics, which he sees as a pivotal opportunity for growth for the sport.
Jay Amitbhai Shah, born on September 22, 1988, is an Indian businessman and cricket administrator. He became the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2019 and is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council. He is the son of Amit Shah, India's Minister of Home Affairs.