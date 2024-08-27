Cricket

Jay Shah Takes Helm As ICC's Independent Chairman

Jay Shah has been unanimously elected as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). He will assume this role on December 1st

jay-shah-file-photo-x-handle
File photo of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Photo: X/Jay Shah
info_icon

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council, will be the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council, which he will assume unopposed from December 1, 2024. (More Cricket News)

Shah was the only nominee for the position of ICC chair because the current Chair, Greg Barclay, decided not to stand for a third term.

In his first statement following his election, Shah made a commitment to further global reach and popularity for cricket, especially with the upcoming inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics, which he sees as a pivotal opportunity for growth for the sport.

Rohit Sharma and Jay Shah at Siddhivinayak Temple - X/CricCrazyJohns
Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah Visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple With T20 WC Trophy

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council," Shah said.

Jay Amitbhai Shah, born on September 22, 1988, is an Indian businessman and cricket administrator. He became the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2019 and is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council. He is the son of Amit Shah, India's Minister of Home Affairs.

