Cricket

Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah Visit Mumbai's Siddivinayak Temple With T20 World Cup Trophy

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI secretary Jay Shah visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 21

Rohit Sharma and Jay Shah at Siddhivinayak Temple
Rohit Sharma and Jay Shah at Siddhivinayak Temple Photo: X/CricCrazyJohns
info_icon

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI secretary Jay Shah visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 21. (More Cricket News)

Rohit and Shah also took the T20 World Cup trophy alongside them to seek the blessings of the Lord at the temple. They were spotted wearing redish-pink-coloured stoles after their visit. 

A pooja was performed for the T20 World Cup trophy, which India finally won after 17 years, and the side’s arrival back to the country was nothing less of a festival celebration. 

The whole country welcomed the Men in Blue when they arrived from the Caribbean with skipper Rohit showing off the trophy on arrival, as well as posing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

India beat South Africa by six runs in a tight final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to etch their name into the history books on June 29.

India, after winning the toss, opted to have a bat. However, they were in a spot of both when Rohit and Rishabh Pant fell early.

But it was the timely Virat Kohli knock which was well supported by Axar Patel that helped India post 176/7.

During their target defense, Rohit Sharma’s men started off strong with two quick wickets but a strong renaissance from Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen almost got South Africa home. 

However, it was Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional death bowling abilities that got India back and eventually won them the title. 

  Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah Visit Mumbai's Siddivinayak Temple With T20 World Cup Trophy
