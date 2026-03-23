Who Is Saurabh Dubey? Tall, Left-Arm Pacer Likely To Be Signed As Akash Deep's Replacement By KKR Ahead Of IPL 2026

Summary of this article
KKR signed Vidarbha seamer Saurabh Dubey in place of injured Akash Deep
Dubey has been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022
Know all about Saurabh Dubey below
The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns for its 19th edition on March 28, 2026, as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The IPL 2026 promises intense and exciting cricketing action which the fans have never witnessed before.
The two-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), enter the 2026 season with a heavily restructured squad and a new coaching hierarchy. Under the leadership of Head Coach Abhishek Nayar and Mentor Dwayne Bravo, the franchise is aiming for a return to the playoffs. Their primary goal is to couple their spin-heavy bowling attack with their powen-packed overseas stars to reclaim their status as title contenders.
Despite the tactical planning, KKR is currently grappling with a severe pace-bowling crisis. Several key players have been sidelined just days before their opener against Mumbai Indians on March 29.
The leader of their pace attack, Indian seamer Harshit Rana is expected to be ruled out for the entire season as he continues to recover from a knee ligament injury. Another senior Team India pacer Akash Deep has been sidelined for at least eight weeks with a lower-back stress reaction.
Their premier INR 18 crore recruit, Matheesha Pathirana, is recovering from a calf strain. While cleared by Sri Lanka Cricket, he is expected to be match-fit only by mid-April.
In response, the franchise has shown agility in the market. They recently signed Vidarbha left-armer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement and have conducted trials for other domestic quicks like Navdeep Saini and Akash Madhwal. While the batting depth remains formidable, the success of KKR’s 2026 campaign will likely depend on how quickly this makeshift pace attack can adapt.
Who Is Saurabh Dubey?
Saurabh Dubey is a towering left-arm fast-medium bowler from Vidarbha. Standing at roughly 6'5", his height and natural left-arm angle have made him a player of interest for scouts since his teen years.
Saurabh was born on January 23, 1998, in Wardha, a city in Maharashtra. Growing up in a family that valued sports, Dubey was encouraged to pursue cricket from a young age. Despite Wardha's limited cricket infrastructure, his height and natural ability to swing the ball as a left-armer helped him stand out in local school and club cricket. He eventually moved to Nagpur to train at local academies to sharpen his skills for professional domestic cricket.
His first major breakthrough came when he was selected for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 in Bangladesh. Under the coaching of Sitanshu Kotak and mentorship of Rahul Dravid, he made a stellar List A debut against Nepal, taking 4/26 and winning the Player of the Match award. He finished the tournament as India’s leading wicket-taker with 7 wickets.
He represents Vidarbha in domestic cricket. While his first-class appearances have been limited, he has been a consistent part of their white-ball setups. As of 2026, he has featured in 8 List A matches (taking 16 wickets) and 3 T20s in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
He was first picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20 lakh in the 2022 Mega Auction. However, he suffered a back injury that cut his stint short before he could make his debut. He has also served as a net bowler for Mumbai Indians
In the 2025 edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, Saurabh played for the Orange Tigers. He was a key figure in their bowling attack, notably picking up multiple-wicket hauls (including a 2/9 spell against the Nagpur Navbharat Tigers). His performances in this local league were instrumental in keeping him on the radar of IPL franchises like KKR, especially with his ability to bowl effectively in the powerplay and the death overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad For IPL 2026
Ajinkya Rahane, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Harshit Rana (Injured), Saurabh Dubey
When is IPL 2026?
The IPL 2026 season will commence from March 28, Saturday.
How many teams are there in IPL 2026?
Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.
Who are the defending champions of IPL?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.
Who are the most successful teams of IPL?
Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.