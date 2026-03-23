Who Is Saurabh Dubey? Tall, Left-Arm Pacer Likely To Be Signed As Akash Deep's Replacement By KKR Ahead Of IPL 2026

In the 2025 edition of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, Saurabh played for the Orange Tigers. He was a key figure in their bowling attack, notably picking up multiple-wicket hauls (including a 2/9 spell against the Nagpur Navbharat Tigers). His performances in this local league were instrumental in keeping him on the radar of IPL franchises like KKR, especially with his ability to bowl effectively in the powerplay and the death overs.