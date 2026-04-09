IPL Dispatch: Delhi Serves Up Rain-Free Thriller; Teams Reportedly Notified Of New Benched Player Rule

An unattended bag was reportedly found at the Arun Jaitley Stadium premises during the April 8 match, while Laxman Sivaramakrishnan made stinging remarks against commentator Raunak Kapoor. Here is a walk through the latest talking points from Indian Premier League 2026

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Bhuvan Gupta
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IPL 2026 Dispatch April 8 Delhi Thriller Cameron Green Question Benched Player Rule
Gujarat Titans' players celebrate after they won the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Glenn Phillips' full-stretch dive during DC vs GT game catches social media's fancy

  • Benched players reportedly not permitted to move around the ground during an IPL match

  • Cameron Green expected to bowl for Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants in match 15

Indian Premier League 2026 witnessed its first bonafide thriller on Wednesday (April 8). Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans took their fans and neutral viewers on a rollercoaster ride, accentuated by a blockbuster final over; it featured an injured David Miller, his humongous six off Prasidh Krishna, his refused single to Kuldeep Yadav and a direct hit by Jos Buttler to turn things Gujarat's way.

The margin of victory was just one run, but the result put to question DC's tactics. More specifically, it all boiled down to Miller's apparent miscalculation, as with two needed off two balls, him sending Yadav back did not make game sense.

That single would have brought the scores level and made sure the hosts would not lose. But the South African left-hander perhaps wanted to finish the job on his own, and that proved to be his undoing.

ALSO READ: DC Vs GT Highlights

Let us stroll through some of the other major talking points around IPL 2026 in the last 24 hours.

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Delhi Dry, Just In Time

After a washed out encounter in Kolkata and a rain-hit affair in Guwahati the next evening, all eyes were on the Delhi weather on Wednesday. With the national capital having had some downpour in the prior days, fans were wary of another stop-start outing.

Thankfully, that wasn't the case and they got their money's worth, both in terms of a full game and a riveting encounter. The match went right down to the proverbial wire, as Buttler threw down the stumps at the striker's end off the last ball to seal Gujarat's thrilling victory. Miller reviewed it for a wide to add to the drama, with the third umpire ruling against the Proteas batter to subject him to one more heartbreak on the field.

Unattended Bag

While there was enough enthralling action on the field, the Delhi fixture hit the news for a non-cricketing reason too. An unattended bag was found at the Arun Jaitley Stadium premises during the match, according to a Times of India report.

The bag was said to have caused a brief security scare, but it was later found to contain only clothes. Police and security teams rushed to the site to check its contents and no threat was detected. Cops are reviewing CCTV footage to identify who placed the bag, the report added.

Photo Of The Day

Glenn Phillips has time and again evoked comparisons with birds and planes owing to his athleticism in the field. He did exactly that once again in Delhi, diving spectacularly in his attempt to grab a virtually impossible catch of Capitals opener KL Rahul.

Sprinting out from the infield, Phillips tried his best to get his fingertips on the ball but it was a tad too far, even for him. Nevertheless, the slow-motion replays of the effort soon gained traction online as users marvelled at the flight the Kiwi cricketer took in trying to make ground.

You're Benched!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly framed a fresh rule that the benched players are not permitted to move around the ground during an IPL match. The extra players are also not allowed to enter the field unless they are among the 16 named by the management in the team sheet, according to Cricbuzz. This is the newest addition to the match playing conditions that were previously shared with the teams, the report added.

A maximum of five players, wearing bibs, can move around the boundary rope, the report further stated. These five can be either from the named 16 or from the rest of the squad but not more than five at any given time. The reserve players are usually seen carrying drinks or returning balls hit to the fence.

The Green Question

When will Cameron Green start bowling? That's the million-dollar question swirling around Kolkata Knight Riders, and it has finally been answered, as per an ESPNcricinfo report. The Australian all-rounder is expected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in Thursday's match 15, the report stated.

Green has batted at numbers 3 and 4 so far and managed only 24 runs from three innings, while him not bowling has hit KKR's plans. The Kolkata-based franchise is already dealing with a depleted pace arsenal; Mustafizur Rahman was released from the squad on BCCI instructions, and Harshit Rana as well as Akash Deep were ruled out of tournament with injuries.

Quote Of The Day

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan is known for his outspoken nature. The former India leg-spinner had recently stirred a hornet's nest by alleging 'colour discrimination' while retiring from BCCI's commentary duties. He has now raised fresh eyebrows by posting a strongly-worded criticism of presenter-commentator Raunak Kapoor.

Taking to his X handle, Sivaramakrishnan wrote: "Mr Raunak please give the experts a chance to talk. Don’t go on and on. Learn to construct a proper sentence. Oh dear, Non stop nonsense." His post expectedly received a variety of responses, with a commenter suggesting that those who didn't play cricket at the international or first-class level should not be allowed in the commentary box.

To that, Sivaramakrishnan replied, "Then you will lose Voice of Cricket," in an apparent reference to Harsha Bhogle. Many others vehemently disagreed with the ex-India cricketer, vouching for Kapoor's fresh insights and eloquence.

Q

Who won match 14 of IPL 2026?

A

Gujarat Titans won match 14 of Indian Premier League 2026, beating Delhi Capitals by just one run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Q

Who won the Player of the Match award in the DC vs GT, IPL 2026 match?

A

Rashid Khan won the Player of the Match award in the DC vs GT, IPL 2026 match for his bowling figures of 3/17 in four overs.

Q

Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 14 of IPL 2026?

A

Ravi Bishnoi holds the Purple Cap after match 14 of IPL 2026 with seven wickets from three games, while Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the Orange Cap with 170 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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