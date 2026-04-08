DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Glenn Phillips Evokes Disbelief With 'Superhuman' Dive - Watch

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first
Gujarat Titans posted 210-run total
Glenn Phillips displayed his incredible athleticism in attempted KL Rahul catch
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Glenn Phillips. The Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder has time and again evoked awe and wonder with his athleticism in the field, and he did exactly that once again during match 14 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday (April 8).
Phillips dove spectacularly in his attempt to complete a highly improbable catch of Delhi Capitals (DC) opener KL Rahul in the sixth over. Ashok Sharma was the bowler, and Rahul attempted a big shot but got a bottom edge instead that went really high.
Sprinting out from the infield, Phillips tried his best to get his fingertips on the ball but it was a tad too far, even for him. Nevertheless, the slow-motion replays of the effort soon gained traction online as users marvelled at the flight the Kiwi cricketer took in trying to make ground. You can watch the video and a still of the sensational attempt below.
Earlier, GT rode fifties from opener Jos Buttler, captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Washington Sundar to post a 210-run total in Delhi.
Capitals' skipper Axar Patel had won the toss and elected to bowl first, stating that his team had chased well and wanted to continue in the same vein. DC went in with the same playing XI as their previous game against Mumbai Indians, which the Delhi-based franchise had won by six wickets.
Patel's opposite number Shubman Gill, meanwhile returned to the Titans' side after missing their last match with a muscle spasm in his neck. Gill replaced Kumar Kushagra in GT's only change.
Where are Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans placed in IPL 2026 standings?
Before match 14, Delhi Capitals were fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with four points from two games, while Gujarat Titans were lying ninth with no points from two matches.
What are the playing XIs for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Who are the impact substitutes for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Prasidh Krishna was the Gujarat Titans' Impact Substitute and Sameer Rizvi was the Impact Substitute for Delhi Capitals.