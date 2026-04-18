IPL Dispatch: RCB Go Green In Saturday Double-Header; Black Market Ticket Scam Rocks Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters cheers after Tim David hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters cheers after Tim David hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi