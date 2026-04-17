GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mohammed Siraj Calls Himself As 'Best Fielder' After Pulling Off Two Sharp Catches Against Kolkata

Summary of this article
Mohammed Siraj calls himself the best fielder in a light hearted mid-innings conversation
Siraj took two sharp catches to dismiss Rovman Powell and Ramandeep Singh
Gujarat restricted Kolkata for 180
Right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj provided a candid assessment of Gujarat Titans' bowling performance as well as his fielding masterclass in the 1st innings of their Indian Premier League match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
While speaking at the innings break after GT successfully bowled KKR out for 180, Mohammed Siraj was not only satisfied with his rhythm with the ball but also with his athleticism on the field as he was eager to remind everyone of just how important he is as a fielder.
The former SRH and RCB pacer was asked about the two sharp catches he took to dismiss key batters like Rovman Powell (27 off 20) and Ramandeep Singh (17 off 8). Both the wickets came at a crucial juncture of the 1st and Siraj kept his composure on both occasions near the boundary rope.
When asked to reflect on those catches, Siraj didn't shy away from the praise and called himself the "best fielder" of GT with the trademark grin on his face.
"Yes, very good catches today, as always! I’m a best fielder, you know that," - Siraj joked while answeing. followed by a hearty laugh.
"My aim is to contribute as much as possible in the field. So that was good, two catches."
Mohammed Siraj kept it simple when asked about the Gujarat Titans’ shaky start this season. He made it clear that while results might go up and down, the team’s vibe never changes.
"It stays the same. There are no changes." Siraj said, explaining that the players don't let a few losses rattle them.
He emphasized that the squad focuses on staying positive and backing one another through the tough patches. He stated that ups and downs are just part of cricket and as long as the energy in the dressing room remains high the team would feel confident about turning things around.
"Ups and downs are part of the game, but as a team, we always support each other. There is positive energy from everyone." - Siraj concluded.