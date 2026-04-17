GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mohammed Siraj Calls Himself As 'Best Fielder' After Pulling Off Two Sharp Catches Against Kolkata

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki