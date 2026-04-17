GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Mohammed Siraj Calls Himself As 'Best Fielder' After Pulling Off Two Sharp Catches Against Kolkata

When asked to reflect on those catches, Siraj didn't shy away from the praise and called himself the "best fielder" of GT with the trademark grin on his face

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Published at:
GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Mohammed Siraj
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mohammed Siraj calls himself the best fielder in a light hearted mid-innings conversation

  • Siraj took two sharp catches to dismiss Rovman Powell and Ramandeep Singh

  • Gujarat restricted Kolkata for 180

Right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj provided a candid assessment of Gujarat Titans' bowling performance as well as his fielding masterclass in the 1st innings of their Indian Premier League match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

While speaking at the innings break after GT successfully bowled KKR out for 180, Mohammed Siraj was not only satisfied with his rhythm with the ball but also with his athleticism on the field as he was eager to remind everyone of just how important he is as a fielder.

The former SRH and RCB pacer was asked about the two sharp catches he took to dismiss key batters like Rovman Powell (27 off 20) and Ramandeep Singh (17 off 8). Both the wickets came at a crucial juncture of the 1st and Siraj kept his composure on both occasions near the boundary rope.

When asked to reflect on those catches, Siraj didn't shy away from the praise and called himself the "best fielder" of GT with the trademark grin on his face.

"Yes, very good catches today, as always! I’m a best fielder, you know that," - Siraj joked while answeing. followed by a hearty laugh.

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, right, and captain Ajinkya Rahane bat during their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata. - AP
GT Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia in action during a training session, ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad today, April 16, 2026 - AP
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/STR
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Out Likely Playing 11 And Team News For Today’s Match
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill, right, talks to his team bowler Prasidh Krishna during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
GT Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 25 Today?
Related Content

"My aim is to contribute as much as possible in the field. So that was good, two catches."

Mohammed Siraj kept it simple when asked about the Gujarat Titans’ shaky start this season. He made it clear that while results might go up and down, the team’s vibe never changes.

"It stays the same. There are no changes." Siraj said, explaining that the players don't let a few losses rattle them.

He emphasized that the squad focuses on staying positive and backing one another through the tough patches. He stated that ups and downs are just part of cricket and as long as the energy in the dressing room remains high the team would feel confident about turning things around.

"Ups and downs are part of the game, but as a team, we always support each other. There is positive energy from everyone." - Siraj concluded.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Gill Hits Fifty After Dropped Chance; Buttler And Sundar Depart Cheaply| 144/3 (15)

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st ODI: Kiwis Gain 1-0 Advantage In Low Scoring Affair Against Bangla Tigers

  3. ICC Investigates Canada Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Match After Match-Fixing Claims

  4. IPL 2026: M Chinnaswamy Stadium Staff Under Scanner In Black Market Ticket Racket

  5. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh Scripts History With 100 Wickets For Punjab Kings - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 16, 2026

  2. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  3. West Asia War Hits Textiles: Orders Crash, Costs Surge, Small Businesses Struggle In Noida

  4. Delimitation Row Recasts Tamil Nadu Poll Narrative As South Pushes Back

  5. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump Claims Iran to Hand Over Enriched Uranium

  2. Trump, Modi Discuss Iran War, Stress Hormuz Security

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  5. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Latest Stories

  1. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy

  2. Exclusive | ‘A Law For Death, Not Justice’, Says Lawyer Who Defended Thousands Of Palestinian Prisoners

  3. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Footage Leaked, Makers Warn Of Strict Action Over Sharing Clips

  4. Torch Rally in Manipur Turns Violent Amid Curbs

  5. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st ODI: Kiwis Gain 1-0 Advantage In Low Scoring Affair Against Bangla Tigers

  6. Avengers Doomsday Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon: Captain America And Thor Battle Doctor Doom

  7. Beyond Gratitude: Experts Call For Compassionate Support For Organ Donor Families

  8. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More