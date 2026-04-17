India Women Vs South Africa Women, 1st T20I 2026: IND-W Bat First In Durban - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
IND-W take on SA-W in the 1st T20I match in Durban
Both teams come into this series with contrasting fortunes
Catch the toss update, timings info and Playing XIs
The Indian women’s cricket team kick-start their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup later this year with a five-match T20I series against South Africa women starting at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, who are the reigning ODI champions, come into this series on the back of 2-1 T20I series victory against Australia women in February and will hope to carry that momentum into the upcoming series.
As for the hosts South Africa, they lost a T20I series to New Zealand by 1-4 scoreline as Laura Wolvaardt-led side will look to make the most of the home conditions and bounce back against the Women in Blue.
SA-W vs IND-W 1st T20I: Toss
South Africa Women have won the toss and have opted to field.
SA-W vs IND-W 1st T20I: Team News
News from the ground is that South Africa's Kayla Reyneke is not in the Playing XI as she recovers from a bout of flu. As for the visitors, they have handed a debut to Kashvee Gautam.
SA-W vs IND-W 1st T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa: Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kashvee Gautam, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani.
SA-W vs IND-W 1st T20I: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women take place?
The first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be played on Friday, April 17 at Kingsmead, Durban.
What time will the first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women start?
The first T20I between South Africa women and India women will start at 9:30pm IST with the toss slated to take place at 9pm IST.
Where to watch the first T20I between South Africa Women and India Women on TV & Online?
South Africa Women vs India Women 1st T20I will be aired on the Star Sports Network in India. For live streaming, catch the action on the JioHotstar app and website.