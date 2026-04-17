BAN Vs NZ, 1st ODI 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI 2026: Check preview, toss update, playing XIs, live streaming details and other information about the BAN vs NZ 1st ODI

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bangladesh vs new zealand 1st odi 2026 toss
Tom Latham and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the toss of BAN vs NZ 1st ODI 2026 at Dhaka. Photo: BCBtigers/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh and New Zealand clash in the first ODI at Dhaka

  • The ODI series will be another step for preparation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 for both sides

  • Check toss update and playing XIs

Bangladesh are hosting New Zealand for the opening match of a three-match One Day International (ODI) series on April 17, Friday. The match will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, starting at 10:30 AM IST. Both teams enter this series with a lot in view.

Bangladesh is looking to maintain their dominant home form following a recent series win over Pakistan, while a fresh New Zealand squad aims to prove its depth in subcontinent conditions.

The home side, led by captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, has named a strong and unchanged squad from their successful tour of Pakistan. Bangladesh's strategy will likely revolve around their formidable spin department and a pace attack that has grown significantly in speed and skill.

With players like Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan in good form at the top of the order, the Tigers are considered the favorites on their home turf.

New Zealand arrive with a revamped roster, as several senior stars are currently away on franchise commitments. Captained by the experienced Tom Latham, the Black Caps will rely on his leadership and the stability of players like Henry Nicholls and Will Young.

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The series also marks the return of bowlers Will O’Rourke and Blair Tickner from injury, providing a major test for the young Kiwi bowling unit against a confident Bangladeshi batting lineup.

The Mirpur pitch is historically known for being slow and offering significant assistance to spinners as the game progresses. Because the surface can make scoring difficult for new batters, strike rotation will be the key to building a competitive total.

Eyes will be on Tanzid Hasan, who recently struck a match-winning century against Pakistan and is expected to be Bangladesh's standout batter. For New Zealand, Tom Latham’s ability to play spin will be vital to his team’s chances.

In the bowling department, the variations of Mustafizur Rahman and the raw pace of Nahid Rana could be the deciding factors in this opening clash.

For New Zealand, with nearly ten first-choice players unavailable due to franchise commitments, Latham has highlighted the series as a vital opportunity for younger talent to gain experience against a formidable Bangladesh side on spinning tracks.

BAN Vs NZ, 1st ODI: Toss Update

New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and have opted to bat first.

BAN Vs NZ, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke

Q

Where to watch the live telecast of Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?

A

Unfortunately, the Bangladesh Vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series matches are not available for live telecast on TV channels in India.

Q

Where to watch the live streaming of Bangladesh Vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2026?

A

The Bangladesh Vs New Zealand ODI and T20I series matches will be available for live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.

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