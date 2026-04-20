Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 2nd ODI: NZ Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 2nd ODI: Get the preview and live streaming details right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
NZ Vs BAN
Representative image of New Zealand cricketer Photo: File | AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh welcome New Zealand for the 2nd ODI today

  • The Black Caps won the 1st ODI match to gain a 1-0 lead

  • Toss update and playing XIs available

Bangladesh welcome New Zealand for the 2nd of the 3-match ODI series today at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The Kiwis gained a 1-0 lead in the 1st encounter a few days ago and the hosts will be hoping to make it 1-1 today.

Batting first, the Kiwis posted 247/8, anchored by a steady 68 from Henry Nicholls and a maiden half-century (59) from Player of the Match Dean Foxcroft. Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam stood out with 2/27.

In response, Bangladesh collapsed to 221 all out despite fighting knocks from Saif Hassan (57) and Towhid Hridoy (55). The Black Caps' pace attack was lethal, with Blair Tickner claiming 4/40 and Nathan Smith taking 3/45 to dismantle the chase.

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Toss Update

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first.

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Check Playing XIs

New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham (WK/C), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

Related Content
Bangladesh's captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, tosses the coin as New Zealand's captain Tom Latham looks on before the start of the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Friday, April 17, 2026. - AP Photo
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Kelly, Latham Young Hope To Increase Tempo | NZ 32/2 (12)
New Zealand's players shake hands with Bangladesh's players after winning the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur, Bangladesh. - | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory
Tom Latham and Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the toss of BAN vs NZ 1st ODI 2026 at Dhaka. - BCBtigers/X
BAN Vs NZ, 1st ODI 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs
Bangladesh will take on New Zealand in 1st ODI in Dhaka on April 17. - BCBtigers/X
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch The Series Opener?
Related Content

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website. You can also catch all the action live through our live blog.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After KKR Vs RR, Match 28 And PBKS Vs LSG, Match 29?

  2. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Kelly, Young Hope To Increase Tempo Nicholls Falls | NZ 28/1 (8)

  3. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

  4. PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Set Up Table-Top Punjab's Fifth Win In Six Games

  5. India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Chloe Tryon, SA-W Batters Star In Eight-Wicket Win Over IND-W

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  2. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  3. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

  4. Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

  5. TMC Offers To Asorb I-PAC Staff As Consultant Pauses Bengal Poll Operations

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  2. Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  5. Pakistan Ramps Up Security Measures For US-Iran Talks In Islamabad And Rawalpindi

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Kelly, Young Hope To Increase Tempo Nicholls Falls | NZ 28/1 (8)

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory