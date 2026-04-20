Bangladesh Vs New Zealand Toss Update, 2nd ODI: NZ Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Bangladesh welcome New Zealand for the 2nd ODI today
The Black Caps won the 1st ODI match to gain a 1-0 lead
Toss update and playing XIs available
Bangladesh welcome New Zealand for the 2nd of the 3-match ODI series today at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The Kiwis gained a 1-0 lead in the 1st encounter a few days ago and the hosts will be hoping to make it 1-1 today.
Batting first, the Kiwis posted 247/8, anchored by a steady 68 from Henry Nicholls and a maiden half-century (59) from Player of the Match Dean Foxcroft. Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam stood out with 2/27.
In response, Bangladesh collapsed to 221 all out despite fighting knocks from Saif Hassan (57) and Towhid Hridoy (55). The Black Caps' pace attack was lethal, with Blair Tickner claiming 4/40 and Nathan Smith taking 3/45 to dismantle the chase.
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first.
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Check Playing XIs
New Zealand: Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham (WK/C), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
This match can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website. You can also catch all the action live through our live blog.