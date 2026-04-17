GT Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Get toss updates and playing XIs for Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25 between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, April 17, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

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GT Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026 Playing XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen, right, and captain Ajinkya Rahane bat during their Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 17 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

  • Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat

  • Gujarat Titans come in with momentum, while Kolkata Knight Riders are still searching for their first win

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gujarat Titans sit sixth on the points table with two wins from four matches. After a shaky start with back-to-back defeats, they have bounced back with consecutive victories and will look to carry that momentum forward as they chase a third win of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the standings after losing all four of their matches so far. The three-time champions have struggled for consistency and will be desperate to finally get off the mark this season.

GT vs KKR Live Score

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans.

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

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Impact Substitutes 

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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