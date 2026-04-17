GT Vs KKR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 17 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bat
Gujarat Titans come in with momentum, while Kolkata Knight Riders are still searching for their first win
Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on April 17 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Gujarat Titans sit sixth on the points table with two wins from four matches. After a shaky start with back-to-back defeats, they have bounced back with consecutive victories and will look to carry that momentum forward as they chase a third win of the season.
Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the standings after losing all four of their matches so far. The three-time champions have struggled for consistency and will be desperate to finally get off the mark this season.
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans.
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Impact Substitutes
Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey
Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat