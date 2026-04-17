GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

Gujarat Titans face Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026 Match 25, with GT in strong form and KKR struggling, as head-to-head stats and conditions favour Titans

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GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Gujarat Weather Forecast For Todays Indian Premier League Match
Kartik Tyagi (left) celebrates the wicket of Dewald Brevis during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans have momentum with consecutive wins; KKR still searching for their first victory

  • GT hold a 3-1 head-to-head advantage over KKR

  • Ahmedabad pitch favours batting, with spinners playing a role later

Gujarat Titans will host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, with both teams entering the contest in contrasting form. GT, led by Shubman Gill, have bounced back strongly after an inconsistent start and now carry momentum with back-to-back wins.

Their batting unit looks settled, with Gill and Jos Buttler providing solidity at the top, while Prasidh Krishna has emerged as a key wicket-taker, leading the bowling attack with consistency.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are under immense pressure, having endured a winless start to the season. Sitting at the bottom of the table with just one point, KKR have struggled with both team balance and execution.

The batting order has lacked clarity, and big-money signing Cameron Green has yet to deliver consistently, leaving skipper Ajinkya Rahane heavily reliant on individual performances rather than a collective effort.

The Ahmedabad pitch is expected to favour batters, offering true bounce and good carry, which should result in another high-scoring encounter. However, as the game progresses, the surface may slow down slightly, bringing spinners like Rashid Khan and Varun Chakravarthy into play.

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With GT holding a dominant 3-1 head-to-head record and superior form, they enter as favourites, but KKR’s desperation could make this a tightly contested clash.

Also Check: GT Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Bengaluru's Hourly Weather Forecast

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The weather in Bengaluru is expected to remain warm and partly cloudy throughout the evening, with temperatures ranging between 28°C and 31°C during match hours. Humidity could hover around 40–50%, while wind speeds remain moderate. There is minimal chance of rain, ensuring uninterrupted play, though slight cloud cover may offer early assistance to seamers before conditions ease out for batting.

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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