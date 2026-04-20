KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 28

Summary of this article
KKR chased 156 in a tense finish, reaching 161/6 in 19.4 overs to secure their first win of IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals collapsed from 81/0 to 155/9 as KKR’s spinners turned the game in the middle overs
Varun Chakravarthy starred with 3/14 and was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning spell
Kolkata Knight Riders finally broke their losing streak in IPL 2026 with a nervy four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Chasing 156, KKR got over the line at 161/6 in 19.4 overs, thanks to a composed finish after yet another shaky start to their campaign.
Rajasthan Royals had earlier posted 155/9 after a blazing start from Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46), who powered them to 81 without loss.
However, the innings unraveled in the middle overs as KKR’s spin duo pulled things back, triggering a collapse that saw RR lose wickets in clusters and fail to capitalise on their platform.
In response, KKR’s chase looked in trouble early, slipping to 63/4 during the middle phase. But Rinku Singh once again stepped up under pressure, stitching a crucial 76-run partnership with Anukul Roy. His unbeaten 53 off 34 balls ensured KKR held their nerve in the final overs and sealed the win with two balls remaining.
The victory not only marked KKR’s first win of the season but also lifted a huge burden off the side after a string of close losses. It was a game defined by momentum swings, with KKR finally getting the finishing touch right in a tense chase.
Varun Chakaravarthy Adjudged Man Of The Match
Varun Chakaravarthy was the standout performer with the ball, returning figures of 3/14 and playing a pivotal role in derailing Rajasthan’s innings. His spell in the middle overs completely changed the tempo of the game, removing key batters and drying up the scoring rate when RR looked set for a big total.
What made his performance even more remarkable was the context, he bowled with immense control and variation on a pitch that initially favoured stroke play. Alongside Sunil Narine, Varun ensured KKR clawed their way back from a difficult position, turning a potential 180+ total into a below-par score.
Reports later revealed that Varun delivered this match-winning spell despite playing through injury, showcasing incredible grit and commitment. His impact ultimately proved decisive, making him a deserving Player of the Match in KKR’s breakthrough victory.