KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 28

Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki