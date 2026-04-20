KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 28

KKR beat RR in a thrilling IPL 2026 clash as Rinku Singh starred in the chase, while Varun Chakravarthy’s match-winning spell earned him Player of the Match honors

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR chased 156 in a tense finish, reaching 161/6 in 19.4 overs to secure their first win of IPL 2026

  • Rajasthan Royals collapsed from 81/0 to 155/9 as KKR’s spinners turned the game in the middle overs

  • Varun Chakravarthy starred with 3/14 and was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning spell

Kolkata Knight Riders finally broke their losing streak in IPL 2026 with a nervy four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Chasing 156, KKR got over the line at 161/6 in 19.4 overs, thanks to a composed finish after yet another shaky start to their campaign.

Rajasthan Royals had earlier posted 155/9 after a blazing start from Yashasvi Jaiswal (39) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (46), who powered them to 81 without loss.

However, the innings unraveled in the middle overs as KKR’s spin duo pulled things back, triggering a collapse that saw RR lose wickets in clusters and fail to capitalise on their platform.

In response, KKR’s chase looked in trouble early, slipping to 63/4 during the middle phase. But Rinku Singh once again stepped up under pressure, stitching a crucial 76-run partnership with Anukul Roy. His unbeaten 53 off 34 balls ensured KKR held their nerve in the final overs and sealed the win with two balls remaining.

The victory not only marked KKR’s first win of the season but also lifted a huge burden off the side after a string of close losses. It was a game defined by momentum swings, with KKR finally getting the finishing touch right in a tense chase.

Related Content
(KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
KKR Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 28 Today?
KKR will lock horns with RR in match 28 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
KKR Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 28 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats
Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia in action during a training session, ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad today, April 16, 2026 - AP
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Ahmedabad Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match
Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/STR
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check Out Likely Playing 11 And Team News For Today’s Match
Related Content

Varun Chakaravarthy Adjudged Man Of The Match

Varun Chakaravarthy was the standout performer with the ball, returning figures of 3/14 and playing a pivotal role in derailing Rajasthan’s innings. His spell in the middle overs completely changed the tempo of the game, removing key batters and drying up the scoring rate when RR looked set for a big total.

What made his performance even more remarkable was the context, he bowled with immense control and variation on a pitch that initially favoured stroke play. Alongside Sunil Narine, Varun ensured KKR clawed their way back from a difficult position, turning a potential 180+ total into a below-par score.

Reports later revealed that Varun delivered this match-winning spell despite playing through injury, showcasing incredible grit and commitment. His impact ultimately proved decisive, making him a deserving Player of the Match in KKR’s breakthrough victory.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

  2. PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Set Up Table-Top Punjab's Fifth Win In Six Games

  3. India Women Vs South Africa Women, 2nd T20I: Chloe Tryon, SA-W Batters Star In Eight-Wicket Win Over IND-W

  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026: Rinku Stars As KKR Notch Up First Win, Beat RR By 4 Wickets

  5. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Who is Yash Raj Punja? 19-Year-Old Who Debuted For Rajasthan Royals Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 19, 2026

  2. Arithmetic Of Survival: Between Protests And Pay Cuts, Noida’s Workers Struggle To Survive

  3. TMC Offers To Asorb I-PAC Staff As Consultant Pauses Bengal Poll Operations

  4. Vijay’s TVK Backs Independent Candidate in Edappadi After Nomination Rejection

  5. Kopou in a Changing Climate: Why Assam’s State Flower Is Under Pressure

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump announces new Iran Talks in Pakistan as Hormuz Tensions Persist

  2. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  3. The March of Folly: When Leaders Defy Reason And Interest

  4. Pakistan Ramps Up Security Measures For US-Iran Talks In Islamabad And Rawalpindi

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. US seizes Iranian Cargo Ship amid Hormuz standoff, Iran Vows Swift Response

  2. Pakistan PM Sharif Holds Talks With Iranian President Pezeshkian On ‘Regional Situation’

  3. Iran Rejects Second round of US talks, slams ‘Unrealistic’ demands amid Hormuz blockade

  4. Nathalie Baye, Known For Downton Abbey And Catch Me If You Can, Passes Away At 77

  5. Protests Erupt across Manipur over Child Deaths in Bomb Attack, clashes reported

  6. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Bangla Tigers Eye Fightback After Losing Opening Encounter

  7. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

  8. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory