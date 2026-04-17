GT Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 25 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Gujarat Titans face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2026, with GT holding head-to-head edge and entering as favourites against winless KKR

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GT Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026
Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler congratulates captain Shubman Gill after his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/STR
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans hold a clear edge in head-to-head battles, leading KKR 3-1 in completed IPL encounters

  • GT enter the clash with strong momentum after back-to-back wins, while KKR remain winless and sit at the bottom of the table

  • Narendra Modi Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface with an average first-innings score around 178-180

Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the two sides heading into the clash in completely contrasting form. GT, led by Shubman Gill, have regained momentum after a shaky start, winning back-to-back matches and looking increasingly settled as a unit.

Their recent win over Lucknow Super Giants, powered by half-centuries from Gill and Jos Buttler alongside Prasidh Krishna’s match-winning spell, has positioned them as strong contenders at home.

In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders are enduring a nightmare start to the season, sitting at the bottom of the table without a single win in five matches. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has struggled with both balance and consistency, particularly in the batting department where frequent reshuffles and lack of reliable spin-hitters have hurt them badly.

Despite some individual performances from players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rahane, the team has failed to click collectively, making this clash a crucial turning point in their campaign.

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The conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to offer a balanced contest, with a batting-friendly surface early on before slowing down as the match progresses. This could bring spinners like Rashid Khan and Varun Chakravarthy into play in the middle overs.

Historically, GT have dominated this matchup, winning three out of four encounters against KKR, further strengthening their position as favourites. However, with pressure mounting, KKR will be desperate to break their losing streak, setting up an intriguing battle between form and desperation.

GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Shubman Gill (GT), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

On-field Umpires: Rohan Pandit, Ulhas Gandhe

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Reserve Umpire: Keyur Kelkar

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Current Standings: GT (6th), KKR (10th)

GT Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Total matches - 3

GT wins - 2

KKR wins - 1

GT Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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