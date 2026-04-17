GT Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 25 Today; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans hold a clear edge in head-to-head battles, leading KKR 3-1 in completed IPL encounters
GT enter the clash with strong momentum after back-to-back wins, while KKR remain winless and sit at the bottom of the table
Narendra Modi Stadium offers a batting-friendly surface with an average first-innings score around 178-180
Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the two sides heading into the clash in completely contrasting form. GT, led by Shubman Gill, have regained momentum after a shaky start, winning back-to-back matches and looking increasingly settled as a unit.
Their recent win over Lucknow Super Giants, powered by half-centuries from Gill and Jos Buttler alongside Prasidh Krishna’s match-winning spell, has positioned them as strong contenders at home.
In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders are enduring a nightmare start to the season, sitting at the bottom of the table without a single win in five matches. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has struggled with both balance and consistency, particularly in the batting department where frequent reshuffles and lack of reliable spin-hitters have hurt them badly.
Despite some individual performances from players like Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rahane, the team has failed to click collectively, making this clash a crucial turning point in their campaign.
The conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to offer a balanced contest, with a batting-friendly surface early on before slowing down as the match progresses. This could bring spinners like Rashid Khan and Varun Chakravarthy into play in the middle overs.
Historically, GT have dominated this matchup, winning three out of four encounters against KKR, further strengthening their position as favourites. However, with pressure mounting, KKR will be desperate to break their losing streak, setting up an intriguing battle between form and desperation.
GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Shubman Gill (GT), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
On-field Umpires: Rohan Pandit, Ulhas Gandhe
TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
Reserve Umpire: Keyur Kelkar
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath
Current Standings: GT (6th), KKR (10th)
GT Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Total matches - 3
GT wins - 2
KKR wins - 1
GT Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Blessing Muzarabani, Saurabh Dubey, Daksh Kamra, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Luke Wood, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma