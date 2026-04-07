From Avesh's Antics To Klaasen's Fury: Five Biggest Controversies To Have Rocked IPL 2026 So Far

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, unhappy with the third umpire's decision, has a word with the fourth umpire during their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, unhappy with the third umpire's decision, has a word with the fourth umpire during their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photo: AP