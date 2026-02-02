IPL Dispatch: Cricket Australia Issues 'Fully Aware' Rejoinder; JioStar 'Ends' Bangladesh Deal

“Today I discussed the issue of tickets to MLAs with the KSCA president, officials, DNA, and RCB management. Last week they had agreed to provide 2 tickets as the tickets for the first match had already been sold. We met again today and closed the matter,” he said. "..I also spoke with officials from Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Gujarat — about 50–60% of tickets there are distributed to government officials and related groups. Compared to them, our level of interference is far less,” he added.