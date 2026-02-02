IPL Dispatch: Cricket Australia Issues 'Fully Aware' Rejoinder; JioStar 'Ends' Bangladesh Deal

Sanju Samson had a disappointing start to his much-awaited Chennai Super Kings journey, while Karnataka lawmakers struck a fresh tickets 'deal' with the state's cricket association. Here is a run through the latest talking points from Indian Premier League 2026

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Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
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IPL 2026 Dispatch march 30 Vaibhav sooryavanshi fifty Karnataka mlas tickets update
Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits 15-ball fifty in Rajasthan Royals' eight-wicket win

  • Karnataka lawmakers to now get three free tickets for IPL matches

  • JioStar reportedly terminated its broadcast deal in Bangladesh due to payment defaults

For the first time in seven Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fielded a side without the name Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the team sheet. The 44-year-old has become synonymous with the franchise and starting a season without his services was not what the doctor ordered for them.

Almost resultantly, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side suffered an eight-wicket thrashing at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR). Right from the lost toss to the finish, nothing seemed to go right for CSK on Monday (March 30), and as their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad gamely said at the post-match presentation, the only way for the team from here on should be up.

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, centre, shakes hands with Rajasthan Royals players after losing the Indian Premier League match in Guwahati. Photo: AP
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Let us parse through some of the other big talking points around IPL 2026 in the last 24 hours.

Wondrous Vaibhav

There were apprehensions before the start of the 2026 edition about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi replicating his 2025 success. Though the 15-year-old has captivated the entire cricket world with his precociously power-packed strokemaking, there have been many one-season wonders in the IPL as teams get time to analyze and come up with better plans to counter batters the next year.

But the boy from Bihar's Tajpur showed he is here to stay with a scintillating knock in RR's campaign-opener. Sooryavanshi smashed a 15-ball fifty, making the most of a dropped catch by Kartik Sharma to delight spectators and commentators alike. After all his heroics for the India Under-19 team and in the IPL, how long before the youngster is fast-tracked into the senior men's side?

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Samson Misfires On CSK Debut

While Sooryavanshi sizzled, Sanju Samson flattered to deceive on his much-awaited CSK debut. The Kerala heartthrob's first innings in Yellow was cut short by a beauty from Nandre Burger. The South African left-arm seamer extracted disconcerting seam movement off a spicy Barsapara Stadium surface, beating Samson's attempted heave across the line to clean him up for a seven-ball six.

Samson was inducted into CSK in a blockbuster trade that saw Ravindra Jadeja returning to RR and Sam Curran joining him. On Monday, the wicketkeeper-batter saw himself up against the team he had captained for more than a decade. For RR, Samson's departure signalled the end of an era and the beginning of another under Riyan Parag, who began his captaincy stint in style, with a thumping win at his home ground.

ALSO READ: RR Vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026

More Tickets For Karnataka MLAs

A couple of days after arriving at a 'compromise' of two tickets each for the tournament opener, Karnataka lawmakers would now get three free tickets for IPL matches, in addition to two complimentary tickets for international matches in Bengaluru. Karnataka deputy chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the matter had been finalised after discussions over the past week.

“Today I discussed the issue of tickets to MLAs with the KSCA president, officials, DNA, and RCB management. Last week they had agreed to provide 2 tickets as the tickets for the first match had already been sold. We met again today and closed the matter,” he said. "..I also spoke with officials from Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Gujarat — about 50–60% of tickets there are distributed to government officials and related groups. Compared to them, our level of interference is far less,” he added.

JioStar Ends Bangladesh IPL Broadcast Deal: Report

Official broadcaster JioStar has terminated its broadcast deal in Bangladesh due to payment defaults, according to a Reuters report. In January, Bangladesh had banned the broadcast of IPL in the country in the aftermath of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) releasing seamer Mustafizur Rahman on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) instructions.

Though Bangladesh is reviewing the ban and had last week said future steps will depend on the opinion of its sports ministry, the reported termination by JioStar means there will be no local broadcaster for the ongoing IPL season, even if the country were to change ⁠its stance.

Quote Of The Day

Ajinkya Rahane's "Ask Cricket Australia" quip on Cameron Green not bowling for KKR had made the headlines on Sunday night, and on Monday, CA's rejoinder garnered the limelight. Stating that KKR was "fully aware" of Green's status, a CA spokesperson confirmed that Green, who has not bowled since the T20 World Cup, is recovering from a minor lower-back problem.

"Cameron has a lower-back injury, which is being managed, but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," the spokesperson said. "Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information."

Elsewhere...

Another day, another controversy in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). After the 'no spectators' and 'pink ball' matters, Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and overseas player Sikandar Raza were accused of breaching team security protocols at their hotel, while ball-tampering charges were levelled on Fakhar Zaman.

According to a Lahore police official, despite prior warnings and refusal, Shaheen and Sikandar were found hosting four guests in Raza's room on the eighth floor until 1:25 a.m. The Qalandars captain was later fined PKR 1 million (around INR 3.39 lakh) by the franchise to "maintain discipline and impose accountability".

As for the ball-tampering case, it stemmed from the PSL match between the Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. The 35-year-old Zaman was charged by match referee Roshan Mahanama with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Zaman was found to have violated Article 41.3 of the PSL playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball. Appearing before the former Sri Lankan cricketer, Zaman denied the charges against him.

Q

Did MS Dhoni play in the RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 match?

A

No. MS Dhoni did not play in the RR vs CSK, IPL 2026 match due to injury.

Q

Which teams will play in IPL 2026 on Tuesday (March 31)?

A

On Tuesday, March 31, Gujarat Giants lock horns with Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh.

Q

When is CSK's next IPL 2026 match?

A

Next, Chennai Super Kings host Punjab Kings at the Chepauk on April 3 (Saturday).

Q

When is RR's next IPL 2026 match?

A

Rajasthan Royals will be on the road for a clash with Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on April 4.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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