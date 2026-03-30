PSL 2026: Afridi, Raza Accused Of Security Breach For Escorting Visitors Into Hotel Room – Report

Summary of this article
Lahore Qalandars were accused of a "serious breach of security protocols" after Afridi and Raza escorted visitors
Lahore Qalandars’ Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sikandar Raza escorted four visitors into a hotel room, raising police concerns
According to a report, police requested a review after entry requests were denied
Punjab police have raised concerns over a breach of security protocols involving Lahore Qalandars players at a hotel where the team was staying.
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, a letter from a deputy police inspector to Pakistan Super League (PSL) CEO Salman Naseer stated that Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and teammate Sikandar Raza escorted four visitors into a player’s hotel room on Saturday night, where they reportedly stayed for around three hours.
The letter said the visitors had entered the floor without proper authorization and described the players’ actions as a breach of established safety protocols.
The letter claims that the Qalandars’ liaison officer initially sought approval from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s security and anti-corruption manager to allow four individuals known to Raza into his room. Permission was reportedly denied.
The report adds that Qalandars owner Sameen Rana then requested the same approval from Naseer, which was also declined. Despite these refusals, the police letter states that Afridi and Raza escorted the visitors into the hotel room, with security staff reportedly objecting at the time.
The letter from Punjab police requests a formal review of the incident and asks that measures be taken to prevent similar breaches in the future.
It emphasized the importance of security protocols for maintaining the safety and integrity of players and officials, particularly in a tournament that has limited player interaction with outsiders and is being held without spectators.
Umar Farooq, Qalandars’ head of media, told ESPNcricinfo, “We are aware of an incident involving two Lahore Qalandars players and are in communication with the PSL regarding the matter.”
The incident comes as the Qalandars were playing their second match of the PSL season against Karachi Kings, having secured a comfortable victory in the tournament opener against Hyderabad Kingsmen.
The league has continued to maintain strict security measures at hotels and venues since returning to Pakistan, with cordons and checkpoints in place to monitor player movements.
In the PSL, Lahore Qalandars lost to Karachi Kings in match 6, with Karachi Kings winning by four wickets with three balls to spare on Sunday, 29 March.