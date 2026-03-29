Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings clash in in match 6 of the IPL 2026
Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead LQ; KR's captain is David Warner
Check the toss update and playing XIs below
he most storied rivalry in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes tonight as the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, host the Karachi Kings in Match 6 of the 2026 season on March 29, Sunday. Both teams enter this high-octane fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore following clinical victories in their respective opening matches.
Lahore Qalandars enter the contest with a formidable pace attack led by skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi. The primary objective for the Qalandars will be to dismantle Karachi’s top order during the powerplay, particularly targeting the matchup between Afridi’s left-arm swing and the experience of David Warner. Lahore’s batting depth, featuring the explosive Fakhar Zaman and the steady Abdullah Shafique, will look to capitalize on a traditionally high-scoring surface.
The Karachi Kings, meanwhile, have built a balanced squad that relies on a blend of veteran leadership and world-class spin. Their strategy will likely center on Moeen Ali and Adam Zampa controlling the middle overs and drying up the run rate. Karachi's ability to handle Lahore's death bowling trio of Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mustafizur Rahman will be the defining factor in their pursuit of a second consecutive win.
While Karachi Kings hold a long-term 14-7 head-to-head advantage, the Qalandars have dominated recent history, including a critical victory in the 2025 Eliminator. Both sides are currently tied with two points each, making this a direct battle for the top spot in the standings.
The Gaddafi Stadium surface is expected to be a batter's dream, offering consistent bounce and pace. However, with clear skies and temperatures around 26°C, dew is expected to play a major role in the second half of the match, likely aiding the team batting second as the ball becomes harder for spinners to grip.
Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings: Toss Update
Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and have opted to bat against Karachi Kings in the PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings: Playing XIs
Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan(w), Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah