Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Check the preview, toss update and playing XIs as Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars clash with David Warner-led Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
lahore qalandars-vs-karachi-kings-match-report-pakistan-super-league-2026
Shaheen Shah Afridi and David Warner at PSL 2026 match toss at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Photo: thepslt20/x
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings clash in in match 6 of the IPL 2026

  • Shaheen Shah Afridi will lead LQ; KR's captain is David Warner

  • Check the toss update and playing XIs below

he most storied rivalry in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumes tonight as the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, host the Karachi Kings in Match 6 of the 2026 season on March 29, Sunday. Both teams enter this high-octane fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore following clinical victories in their respective opening matches.

Lahore Qalandars enter the contest with a formidable pace attack led by skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi. The primary objective for the Qalandars will be to dismantle Karachi’s top order during the powerplay, particularly targeting the matchup between Afridi’s left-arm swing and the experience of David Warner. Lahore’s batting depth, featuring the explosive Fakhar Zaman and the steady Abdullah Shafique, will look to capitalize on a traditionally high-scoring surface.

The Karachi Kings, meanwhile, have built a balanced squad that relies on a blend of veteran leadership and world-class spin. Their strategy will likely center on Moeen Ali and Adam Zampa controlling the middle overs and drying up the run rate. Karachi's ability to handle Lahore's death bowling trio of Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mustafizur Rahman will be the defining factor in their pursuit of a second consecutive win.

While Karachi Kings hold a long-term 14-7 head-to-head advantage, the Qalandars have dominated recent history, including a critical victory in the 2025 Eliminator. Both sides are currently tied with two points each, making this a direct battle for the top spot in the standings.

Related Content
Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: LAH eye win against KAR. - X/@lahoreqalandars
Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hasan Ali Shatters Stump, Haseebullah Khan Bowled For 28
Hasan Ali in action against Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 match. - thepslt20/X
Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings Highlights, PSL 2026: Moeen, Hasan's Heroics Drive KK To Opening Victory
Karachi Kings players celebrate a wicket against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2026. - thepslt20/X
Quetta Gladiators Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: David Warner's Side Commence Season With Win; Hasan Ali, Moeen Ali Star
Shaheen Shah Afridi helping his Lahore Qalandar teammates during PSL 2026 clash against Hyderabad Kingsmen. - thepslt20/x
Lahore Qalandars Vs Hyderabad Kingsmen, PSL 2026: Rauf, Zaman Shine As Shaheen Shah Afridi And Co Scalp Opening Win
Related Content

The Gaddafi Stadium surface is expected to be a batter's dream, offering consistent bounce and pace. However, with clear skies and temperatures around 26°C, dew is expected to play a major role in the second half of the match, likely aiding the team batting second as the ball becomes harder for spinners to grip.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings: Toss Update

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and have opted to bat against Karachi Kings in the PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings: Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: David Warner(c), Muhammad Waseem, Salman Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Parvez Hossain Emon, Haseebullah Khan(w), Sikandar Raza, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi(c), Haris Rauf, Mustafizur Rahman, Ubaid Shah

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Falls After Fifty | KKR 211/4 (19)

  2. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 1

  3. IPL 2026 Dispatch: Kohli Anchors Clinical 202 Chase In Opener; Harsh Goenka’s Viral 'IPL Trinity' Tweet Grabs Attention

  4. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Defending Champions Begin Title Defence In Style With Kohli, Padikkal Leading Dominant 202 Chase

  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat 'Chase Master' Kohli Shows Reigning Champs The Way In Terrific Opening Salvo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  4. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  2. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Day In Pics: March 28, 2026

  5. The Vanishing Birds Of Mumbai And The Need For Conservation

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: War Enters Second Month As Israel hits Iran naval research site

  2. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  3. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  4. Zelenskyy Visits UAE For Talks On Regional Security Amid Iranian Threats

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War : US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?