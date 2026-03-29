Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

The Karachi Kings, meanwhile, have built a balanced squad that relies on a blend of veteran leadership and world-class spin. Their strategy will likely center on Moeen Ali and Adam Zampa controlling the middle overs and drying up the run rate. Karachi's ability to handle Lahore's death bowling trio of Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mustafizur Rahman will be the defining factor in their pursuit of a second consecutive win.