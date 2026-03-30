PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi And Sikandar Raza Break Silence On Ball-Tampering Allegations

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi appeals unsuccessful LBW out of Hyderabad Kingsmen Saim Ayub during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi appeals unsuccessful LBW out of Hyderabad Kingsmen Saim Ayub during the opening cricket match of the Pakistan Super League between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, which taking place without spectators, in Lahore, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/K.M. Chaudary