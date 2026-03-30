PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Reacts To Ball Tampering Controversy As Lahore Qalandars Lose In Thrilling Final Over

Summary of this article
Five-run penalty for ball tampering proved decisive in final-over finish
Shaheen Afridi reacts cautiously, says team will review the incident
Fakhar Zaman faces scrutiny as PCB likely to take disciplinary action
The PSL 2026 clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings turned into one of the most dramatic games of the season, not just for the result but for the controversy that followed. Chasing a modest target, Karachi were under pressure heading into the final over, needing 14 runs to win.
Lahore still had control of the game at that stage, with Shaheen Afridi marshalling his bowlers and Haris Rauf set to deliver the decisive over. However, what unfolded just before the final over completely shifted the momentum of the contest.
At the end of the 19th over, a brief on-field huddle involving Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman caught the attention of the umpires. The ball was exchanged between players, prompting immediate suspicion.
After inspection, the on-field officials ruled that the condition of the ball had been deliberately altered, awarding five penalty runs to Karachi and replacing the ball. The decision proved decisive, as the equation suddenly became easier, and Karachi capitalized to seal a four-wicket win with three balls remaining.
Shaheen Afridi reacts as controversy takes center stage
The post-match discussion was dominated by the ball-tampering incident, with Lahore captain Shaheen Afridi addressing the situation cautiously. "I don't know about this [ball tampering], and we'll discuss. Five runs penalty...but we can't say anything. We will see," he said during the presentation, indicating uncertainty over the incident and hinting at a possible review of footage.
His reaction came amid growing scrutiny, as reports confirmed that Fakhar Zaman had been formally charged and could face disciplinary action pending a hearing.
The controversy has since sparked widespread debate across the cricketing world, with the Pakistan Cricket Board initiating proceedings and former players questioning the integrity of the game. Fakhar has denied any wrongdoing, but the incident has already cast a shadow over Lahore’s campaign.
With the five-run penalty proving pivotal in the result, the match will likely be remembered less for the cricket and more for the controversy that overshadowed it, raising serious concerns about fair play in PSL 2026.