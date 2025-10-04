India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India take on West Indies on Day 3 of the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, looking to extend their 286-run lead
On Day 2, KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel scored centuries, while Ravindra Jadeja reached a hundred and remains unbeaten with Washington Sundar
Ahmedabad will see partly sunny skies with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 31°C, low chances of rain, and light winds
India take on West Indies in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At the start of Day 3, the hosts lead by 286 runs and will look to extend their control. Catch live streaming details and hourly weather updates for IND vs WI, 1st Test Day 3.
On Day 2, India reached 448 for five at stumps in the opening Test against West Indies, stretching their lead to 286 runs. The hosts had dismissed West Indies for 162 on Day 1 and resumed at 121/2. Skipper Shubman Gill (50) fell in the opening session, but key middle-order partnerships kept India in control.
KL Rahul’s century anchored India’s innings, blending patience with aggression and frustrating the West Indies bowlers. His milestone set the foundation for a strong total.
Dhruv Jurel scored his maiden Test century, while Ravindra Jadeja reached a hundred and remains unbeaten with Washington Sundar. Jadeja’s innings combines calmness and calculated aggression, giving India a commanding position.
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
Ahmedabad wakes up to partly sunny skies with temperatures around 26°C, low chances of rain at 6%, humidity at 79%, and gentle winds blowing at 8 km/h. By midday, temperatures are expected to rise to 31°C, with a low of 24°C in the evening.
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3?
The India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 will start at 9:30 AM IST, at Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, 4 October.
Where to watch India vs West Indies, 1st Test?
The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast on TV in India?
India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.