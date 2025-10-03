India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

The weather in Ahmedabad on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies first Test is expected to stay mostly cloudy. Conditions in the morning will be humid, with temperatures around 25°C, 90% humidity, and light winds of 10 km/h. The afternoon could bring a brief spell of light rain around 4:30 pm, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 31°C. While overall play should go ahead as scheduled, passing showers may cause minor interruptions.