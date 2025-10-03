India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India resume Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies, trailing by 41 runs
India take on West Indies in the first Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Starting Day 2, the hosts trail by 41 runs and will look to seize control. Catch live streaming details and hourly weather updates for IND vs WI, 1st Test Day 2.
Day 1 of IND vs WI opening Test swung firmly in India’s favour as Mohammed Siraj tore through the West Indies top order with a fiery new-ball spell. The visitors never found their footing after the early damage and were eventually bowled out for just 162.
Justin Greaves was the only one to show some resistance, top-scoring for the West Indies in an otherwise disappointing batting effort.
In response, India’s top order looked assured. KL Rahul anchored the innings with a composed half-century, while Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed with a fluent knock before falling just short of his fifty. Sai Sudharsan, however, could not make an impact and was dismissed cheaply by Roston Chase.
Shubman Gill held his ground at the other end, keeping India steady as the hosts closed Day 1 on 121/2. With only 41 runs separating them from the West Indies’ total and plenty of batting to come, India will look to take full control on Day 2 and push for a big lead.
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
The weather in Ahmedabad on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies first Test is expected to stay mostly cloudy. Conditions in the morning will be humid, with temperatures around 25°C, 90% humidity, and light winds of 10 km/h. The afternoon could bring a brief spell of light rain around 4:30 pm, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 31°C. While overall play should go ahead as scheduled, passing showers may cause minor interruptions.
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2?
The India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2 will start at 9:30 AM IST, at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, 3 October.
Where to watch India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2?
The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast on TV in India?
India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.