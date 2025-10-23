Football

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus, UCL: Bellingham Goal Settles Nervy Contest

Jude Bellingham ended his scoring drought this season with a second-half goal that gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win over Juventus on Wednesday, keeping the Spanish powerhouse with a perfect record in the Champions League. Bellingham found the net in the 57th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to secure Madrid’s third victory in three matches in the league-phase of the European competition. Bellingham missed the start of the season after undergoing should surgery in the summer. He didn’t play until coming off the bench in a Spanish league match against Espanyol in September. The England international made only his seventh appearance of the season on Wednesday.