Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus, UCL: Bellingham Goal Settles Nervy Contest

Jude Bellingham ended his scoring drought this season with a second-half goal that gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win over Juventus on Wednesday, keeping the Spanish powerhouse with a perfect record in the Champions League. Bellingham found the net in the 57th minute at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to secure Madrid’s third victory in three matches in the league-phase of the European competition. Bellingham missed the start of the season after undergoing should surgery in the summer. He didn’t play until coming off the bench in a Spanish league match against Espanyol in September. The England international made only his seventh appearance of the season on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League football match Real Madrid Vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Juventus | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, challenges Juventus' Francisco Conceicao during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League football match Real Madrid Vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Juventus | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League football match Real Madrid Vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Juventus | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Juventus' Khephren Thuram, left, challenges Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League football match Real Madrid Vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Juventus | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Juventus' Pierre Kalulu, left, challenges Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League football match Real Madrid Vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Juventus | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's head coach Xabi Alonso gestures during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League football match Real Madrid Vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Juventus | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Juventus' Khephren Thuram controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League football match Real Madrid Vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Juventus | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Eder Militao gestures during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League football match Real Madrid Vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Juventus | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Juventus' Federico Gatti, left, watches as Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham tries to control the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League football match Real Madrid Vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Juventus | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, challenges Juventus' Kenan Yildiz during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Madrid, Spain.

UEFA Champions League football match Real Madrid Vs Juventus
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Real Madrid Vs Juventus | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Raul Asencio, right, challenges Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Real Madrid and Juventus in Madrid, Spain.

