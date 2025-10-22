Russia Strikes Ukraine, Killing Two Amid Hesitant Peace Talks

Moscow’s drone and missile attacks killed at least two civilians in Kyiv and hit residential areas, energy infrastructure, and key regions, severely straining Ukraine’s power, gas, and water supplies.
Ukraine seeks further military aid in Stockholm, while EU leaders plan new sanctions and financial support; a 12-point European-backed peace proposal aims to end the war along current front lines.
Amid faltering peace attempts brought about by US President Donald Trump between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow’s drone and missile attacks killed at least two civilians in Kyiv early on Wednesday.
The attacks targeted residential areas and energy infrastructure in Kyin, the central Poltava region, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Izmail on the Danube, Bloomberg reported.
According to Ukraine’s energy ministry, the severity of attacks in October has put immense pressure on the country’s grid, transportation networks and gas production facilities.
Moscow’s attacks has hurt Ukraine’s gas production, which is essential for heating. Chernihiv and Sumy, regions in north and northeast respectively, have been sustaining without water and power supply for multiple days.
The latest strikes coincided with uncertainty surrounding a planned second summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, the US leader said he did not want “a wasted meeting” with Putin, which had been scheduled to take place in Budapest within weeks. While Trump has not yet decided to cancel the meeting, he repeated his proposal — rejected by the Kremlin — to freeze current battlefield positions as part of a ceasefire agreement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to visit Stockholm on Wednesday to seek further military assistance, including air defence systems. On Thursday, European Union leaders in Brussels will discuss imposing new sanctions on Russia and providing financial support to Ukraine using frozen Russian central bank assets. Members of the so-called Coalition of the Willing are expected to meet on Friday.
Meanwhile, European nations are working with Ukraine on a 12-point peace proposal aimed at ending the war along existing front lines. The plan challenges Putin’s renewed demands that Kyiv surrender territory in exchange for peace.
(with inputs from Bloomberg)