India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

Ahead of Day 5 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the weather is expected to be sunny with clear skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will rise from around 24°C (75°F) in the late morning to a peak of 32°C (89°F) in the afternoon, with light winds of about 5 km/h and humidity hovering around 46%.