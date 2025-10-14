India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

India resume Day 5 of the second Test against West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium needing just 58 runs to win
India ended Day 4 on 63 for one, recovering from the early loss of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 8
Fans can follow live updates and streaming, while Delhi is expected to remain sunny with ideal conditions for cricket
India get into Day 5 of the second Test against West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, 14 October, with just 58 runs needed to seal a series-clinching victory.
KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan are at the crease, steadying the chase after India finished Day 4 at 63 for one. Fans can follow the IND vs WI action live, while keeping an eye on Delhi’s weather conditions throughout the day.
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5: Hourly Weather Forecast For Delhi
Ahead of Day 5 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the weather is expected to be sunny with clear skies and no chance of rain. Temperatures will rise from around 24°C (75°F) in the late morning to a peak of 32°C (89°F) in the afternoon, with light winds of about 5 km/h and humidity hovering around 46%.
While the conditions are ideal for cricket, the Air Quality Index is forecasted to enter the ‘poor’ category, which could affect players’ comfort and performance. Fans are advised to stay hydrated and take sun protection while enjoying the match.
India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5: Live Streaming Details
The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 is scheduled to start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly Feroz Shah Kotla) in Delhi on Tuesday, 14 October at 9:30am IST.
Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales