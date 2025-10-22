ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India, New Zealand And Sri Lanka Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

Pakistan's defeat saw they officially bow out of the tournament with South Africa, England and Australia already sealing their spot in the final four. However, the likes of India, Sri Lanka and New Zealand do have a chance to take the final spot in the semi-finals

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
India vs South Africa Live Score, Todays Womens ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Match live Updates:
India vs New Zealand, Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025: IND-W take on NZ-W in Navi Mumbai. Photo: X/BCCIWomen
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IND-W take on NZ-W in the Women's ODI WC on Thursday

  • PAK-W are already out of the tournament

  • SL-W and NZ-W are also in a chance of qualifying for the semis

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 150 runs (DLS method) on Tuesday, October 21 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 encounter. After winning the toss, PAK-W opted to bowl.

Fatima Sana's decision backfired miserably as Proteas Women amassed 312/9 in 40 overs, despite rain playing spoilsport. SA-W skipper Laura Wolvaardt scored 90 as the Women in Green were set a revised target of 234 in 20 overs. However, they could only muster 83/7 as Marizanne Kapp took three wickets.

Pakistan's defeat saw they officially bow out of the tournament with South Africa, England and Australia already sealing their spot in the final four. However, the likes of India, Sri Lanka and New Zealand do have a chance to take the final spot in the semi-finals.

India (4 Points, NRR +0.526)

After starting strongly in the ICC Women's World Cup, India women lost three consecutive games on the trot that left their chances of qualifying for the semis hanging by a thread. Harmanpreet Kaur's side take on the White Ferns on Thursday, October 23, knowing a victory would see them qualify. Even if they manage to lose to Bangladesh and Sophie Devine's side beat England, India would progress on the basis of more victories.

However, if the hosts lose to New Zealand, then they will need England to do them a favour and beat the White Ferns. If India's match against NZ-W is washed out and they lose to Bangladesh, they still need ENG-W beating NZ-W.

New Zealand (4 points, NRR -0.245)

Sophie Devine's side have played five games, won one and lost two, while their other two games have been washed out due to rain. That said, the White Ferns have to beat India to stay in the semis hunt. A defeat would end their hopes of qualification. However, if they win both their games, NZ-W will be confirmed of a spot in the semis.

However, if NZ-W beat IND-W and lose to ENG-W, then they will need BAN-W to do them a favour and beat Harmanpreet Kaur's side. The White Ferns can also reach the semis if they beat India and their game against England is a washout. This means, they will end up with seven points, while India end on six despite beating Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka (4 points, NRR -1.035)

Chamari Athapaththu's side have won one game, that too in dramatic fashion against Bangladesh. Sri Lanka women will need to beat Pakistan by a bigger margin and hope India lose both their games. Moreover, they will also need England to beat the White Ferns.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
