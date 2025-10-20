New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: ENG Beat NZ By 65 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

New Zealand, England fielded same playing XIs as first T20I
Harry Brook, Phil Salt knocks powered visitors to 236/4
Adil Rashid helped dismiss Kiwis for 171 runs in 18 overs
Blistering half-centuries from skipper Harry Brook and opener Phil Salt propelled England to a 65-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20 international against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (October 20, 2025).
The tourists have now taken a 1-0 lead after the first game was abandoned due to rain at the same venue. New Zealand can at best level the three-match series if they win in Auckland on October 23.
Brook hit 78 runs off just 35 deliveries and Salt plundered 85 off 56 as England registered a formidable 236-run total in 20 overs. In reply, the BlackCaps could only get to 171 all out in 18 overs, with Adil Rashid producing figures of 4/32 off his four overs.
New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against England. Both teams played the same XIs as the opener.
New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
After the T20I series, a three-match ODI series will be played, starting on October 26 at Bay Oval in Tauranga. New Zealand have named a 14-member squad for the ODIs, with the big news being the return of former captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Nathan Smith.
Williamson, 35, has been sidelined due to a minor medical issue but is now fit to play. Smith, 27, returns after recovering from an abdominal injury sustained during the second Test against Zimbabwe in August.
New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: Squads
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker