New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: ENG Beat NZ By 65 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Series

New Zealand can at best level the three-match series if they beat England in Auckland on October 23. Check out the match report, toss update, scorecard and more for the second NZ vs ENG T20I at the Hagley Oval

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs England match report 2nd t20i toss update playing xi 2025 christchurch
Jimmy Neesham, left, celebrates the wicket of Harry Brook during the first T20 international between New Zealand and England in Christchurch. Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand, England fielded same playing XIs as first T20I

  • Harry Brook, Phil Salt knocks powered visitors to 236/4

  • Adil Rashid helped dismiss Kiwis for 171 runs in 18 overs

Blistering half-centuries from skipper Harry Brook and opener Phil Salt propelled England to a 65-run victory over New Zealand in the second T20 international against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (October 20, 2025).

The tourists have now taken a 1-0 lead after the first game was abandoned due to rain at the same venue. New Zealand can at best level the three-match series if they win in Auckland on October 23.

Brook hit 78 runs off just 35 deliveries and Salt plundered 85 off 56 as England registered a formidable 236-run total in 20 overs. In reply, the BlackCaps could only get to 171 all out in 18 overs, with Adil Rashid producing figures of 4/32 off his four overs.

New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against England. Both teams played the same XIs as the opener.

New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Related Content
Related Content

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

After the T20I series, a three-match ODI series will be played, starting on October 26 at Bay Oval in Tauranga. New Zealand have named a 14-member squad for the ODIs, with the big news being the return of former captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Nathan Smith.

Williamson, 35, has been sidelined due to a minor medical issue but is now fit to play. Smith, 27, returns after recovering from an abdominal injury sustained during the second Test against Zimbabwe in August.

New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Senuran Muthusamy Leads Proteas' Charge As Pakistan Left Frustrated In Rawalpindi

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Three Teams, One Spot - Who Will Reach Semis?

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In SA-W Vs PAK-W Match?

  4. Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In BAN Vs WI Match?

  5. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

  4. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  5. Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali Fireworks, AQI Touches 344

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry in Pursuit of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  2. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  5. India Restores Full Embassy Status in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment to Afghanistan’s Development

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect