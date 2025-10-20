New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 2nd T20I: Will Rain Affect Start Of Play In Christchurch?

The first New Zealand vs England T20 international was abandoned due to rain, and a little bit of rain is predicted today as well in the afternoon. Follow the live cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs ENG match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
New Zealand Vs England Live Score 2nd T20I ball by ball commentary nz vs eng scorecard Christchurch
Rain disrupts play during the first T20 international between New Zealand and England in Christchurch. Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
  • Three-match series at 0-0 after opener was washed out

  • England scored 153-run total before rain held sway

  • T20Is to be followed by ODI leg, starting October 26 at Bay Oval

Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20 international between New Zealand and England at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday (October 20, 2025). The three-match series is still at 0-0 after the first game was washed out at the same venue.

In the opener, England scored a 153-run total after the Black Caps won the toss and elected to field first. The Kiwi chase never materialized as rain put paid to the match. A little bit of rain is predicted today as well in the afternoon, but it might not be enough to force abandonment of the encounter.

Follow the live cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from the NZ vs ENG match:

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, which begins on October 26 at Bay Oval in Tauranga. New Zealand have announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against England, featuring the return of former captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Nathan Smith.

Williamson, 35, has been sidelined due to a minor medical issue but is now fit to play. Smith, 27, returns after recovering from an abdominal injury sustained during the second Test against Zimbabwe in August.

New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: Squads

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Devon Conway, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

