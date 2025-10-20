Kane Williamson And Nathan Smith Return As New Zealand Announce 14-Member ODI Squad Against England

New Zealand have named a 14-member ODI squad for the England series
Kane Williamson and Nathan Smith are back after injury layoffs
Several players, including Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, and Lockie Ferguson, remain unavailable
New Zealand and England are currently engaged in a T20I series, with the first match having been abandoned due to rain in Christchurch. The series remains level at 0-0, with two matches to play.
The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series, which begins on October 26 at Bay Oval in Tauranga. The ODI series will give the teams a chance to switch gears and focus on the 50-over format. Both sides aim to build momentum and assess their squads ahead of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Nathan Smith Return in New Zealand's ODI Squad
New Zealand have announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against England, featuring the return of former captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Nathan Smith. Williamson, 35, has been sidelined due to a minor medical issue but is now fit to lead the side. Smith, 27, returns after recovering from an abdominal injury sustained during the second Test against Zimbabwe in August.
Their inclusions bolster a squad that also features experienced players such as Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Rachin Ravindra, alongside emerging talents like Zak Foulkes, who is set to make his ODI debut.
Mitchell Santner continues as captain, bringing stability and leadership to the team. The batting lineup includes established names like Tom Latham, who returns after recovering from a shoulder injury, and Mark Chapman. The pace attack remains formidable with Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, and Jacob Duffy, while the spin department is strengthened by Santner and Michael Bracewell.
However, the squad is not without its challenges. Several key players remain unavailable due to injury concerns, including Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring).
New Zealand Vs England, ODI Series - Squads
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young
England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom (wk) Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Luke Wood.