New Zealand Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch NZ V ENG Match

The second T20I between New Zealand and England is set to take place on Monday, October 20, 2025, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The first match was abandoned due to persistent rain after England posted 153/6 in their 20 overs, with Sam Curran top-scoring with an unbeaten 49.
New Zealand, led by captain Mitchell Santner, will rely on their bowling attack, which showed promise in the first match. Key players like Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry are expected to be the biggest threats for England. The batting lineup, featuring Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell, will aim to capitalize on favorable conditions.
England, with a strong batting lineup including Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, and Tom Banton, will look to adapt to the conditions and post a competitive total. The bowling attack, led by Adil Rashid and Luke Wood, will aim to restrict New Zealand's scoring.
However, there are still some possible chances of rain spoiling the 2nd T20I as well. However, fans are hoping for a full-fledged 40-over match after missing the action from the first T20I.
New Zealand Vs England T20I Head-To-Head Record
Matches played - 28
England wins - 16
New Zealand wins - 10
No result - 2
New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
When to watch New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I?
The New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I match will be played on Monday, 20 October, at 11:45 AM IST at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
Where to watch the broadcast of the New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I?
The New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming for the New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I?
The New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
New Zealand Vs England, 2nd T20I: Squads
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker