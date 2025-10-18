New Zealand Vs England Toss Update, 1st T20I: NZ To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand face England in the first T20I of a three-match white-ball series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on 18 October
The series gives New Zealand a chance to bounce back after a 2-0 home defeat to Australia, with Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra returning from injuries
New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against England
New Zealand face England in a white-ball series, starting with the first T20 International at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, 18 October.
The three-match series gives New Zealand a chance to bounce back after a 2-0 home defeat to Australia earlier this month, with white-ball captain Mitchell Santner returning from abdominal surgery and Rachin Ravindra making a comeback following a facial injury.
New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
England, led by Harry Brook, who missed the T20Is in Ireland after a rain-affected 1-1 series draw against South Africa at home, will look to assert themselves early.
The sides last met in T20 cricket over two years ago, with New Zealand winning by six wickets to level the four-match series 2-2.
New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I: Toss Update
New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field first against England.
New Zealand Vs England, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy