New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: NZ Hunt Victory Over ENG

New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Squads
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Streaming Info
The 1st T20I between New Zealand and England will be shown live on Sony Sports Network in India and streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Good Morning!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog for the 1st T20I between New Zealand and England. Stay tuned for all the live updates.