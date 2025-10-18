New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: NZ Hunt Victory Over ENG

File photo of Rachin Ravindra in action for Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20 International between New Zealand and England on Saturday, 18 October, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand, fresh off a T20I tri-series win in July but recent struggles against Australia, will look to Mitchell Santner for leadership. England come into the series after drawing with South Africa and convincingly beating Ireland in a three-match T20I series, making this opening clash a highly anticipated contest. Get New Zealand vs England live updates right here.

18 Oct 2025, 11:04:49 am IST New Zealand Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Squads New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

