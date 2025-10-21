ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Sri Lanka Take 4 Wickets In 4 Balls To Snatch Victory Against Bangladesh!

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu inspired Sri Lanka women to a famous victory as they claimed their first win of the tournament, beating Bangladesh by seven runs in an enticing clash in Navi Mumbai on Monday. With Bangladesh on course to their second victory, Nigar Sultana-led side required nine runs off the final over and had five wickets intact.
However, SL-W captain Chamari Athapaththu closed the game out with three wickets including a run out as Bangladesh committed hara-kiri. Athapaththu finished with career-best figures of 4/42.
It all began when Bangladesh lost Rabeya Khan leg before on the first delivery which was immediately followed by a run-out.
Bangladesh's hopes soon diminished as Nigar Sultana holed out to long-off as she went back to the pavilion. Marufa Akter soon followed suit as Athapaththu achieved the unthinkable by defending nine runs in the over.
Speaking after the game, SL-W skipper Chamari Athapaththu said it would be a "miracle" if her team is able to seal a semi-final berth in the Women's World Cup despite notching a thrilling seven-run victory against Bangladesh, on Monday.
"One more game left, we'll try our best to win and (it) will be a miracle if we can make the semis," said Athapaththu, who produced a dream last over in which she took three wickets and also effected a run out to turn the tables on Bangladesh.
The result meant Bangladesh were out of contention for a semi-final spot however, Sri Lanka stayed alive albeit if other results went their way.
Sri Lanka earned two crucial points to take their tally to four -- the same as India and New Zealand -- but their extremely dismal net run rate (NRR) puts them in a disadvantage as they compete with the other two teams to secure a last-four berth. Australia, England and South Africa have already made it to the knockouts.
(with PTI inputs)