Brentford Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Premier League: Where To Watch, Head-to-head Record - All You Need To Know

High from their morale-boosting win over West Ham United, Brentford prepare for another tough test when they welcome Liverpool for matchweek 9 in the Premier League 2025-26 fixture on Saturday at the Gtech Community Stadium.
The Bees have been inconsistent so far this campaign. They have secured three victories in their first eight games which includes a memorable victory over Manchester United.
As for the visitors, Liverpool finally ended their rut with a win in the Champions League over Eintracht Frankfurt. However, the Reds had a casualty in the game as their star forward Alexander Isak picked up a groin injury and could miss the PL fixture.
The Sweden international — a British-record signing — was withdrawn at halftime of Liverpool’s 5-1 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Liverpool manager Arne Slot suggested it was not a serious injury.
“Alex (is) not too bad. Question mark for the weekend. Let’s see where he is,” Slot said Friday. Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is also a doubt after being left out of the Frankfurt game with an unspecified issue, while Jeremie Frimpong is out with a hamstring injury.
Mohamed Salah is also struggling for form and has not scored in his last six games for Liverpool, but Slot said he was confident the goals would come for the Egypt international.
“The last thing I worry about is Mo starting to score goals again because that’s what he’s done his whole life and that’s what I expect him to do in the coming weeks and months for our club as well,” Slot said.
Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Head-to-head
Total matches: 23
Brentford won: 4
Liverpool won: 15
Draws: 4
Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Brentford vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The Brentford vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Gtech Stadium on Sunday, Oct 26, 2025 at 12:30am IST.
Where will the Brentford vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Brentford vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.
(with AP inputs)