West Ham United Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League: Hammers Eye Surprise Upset Against Reds

West Ham United Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League: Follow play-by-play updates from the WHU vs LIV clash at London Stadium on Novmeber 30

Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Ham United Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League: WHU Eye Surprise Upset At Home
Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong, Mohamed Salah (right) and Ryan Gravenberch (left) during a training session in England. Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League clash between West Ham United and Liverpool at London Stadium on Sunday, November 30, 2025. West Ham United head into this London-Stadium clash buoyed by a 2–2 draw away at AFC Bournemouth on Matchday 12, a result that showed improved resilience at the back. On the flip side, Liverpool arrive under pressure after a turbulent run of form, they’ve lost three of their last five matches in all competitions, including a heavy 0–3 defeat to Nottingham Forest recently. Historically, though, Liverpool hold a strong record against West Ham, and despite recent struggles, they’ll trust their pedigree to bounce back. A spirited West Ham and a wounded but battle-hardened Liverpool, expect sparks from kickoff.
LIVE UPDATES

West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: 15' WHU 0-0 LIV

Alisson shrugs off the earlier knock and carries on. Potts bursts forward for West Ham and swings a cross toward Wilson, but Konaté reads it well and clears without fuss.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: Kick Off!

Following an emotional minute of applause, Jarrod Bowen gently places a No. 4 Bonds shirt before the home crowd, a touching tribute. With the atmosphere charged, the whistle goes and we’re underway at the London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: LIV Starting XI!

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Isak, Gakpo

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Nyoni, Ngumoha

West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: WHU Starting XI!

West Ham XI: Areola, Wan Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving

West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: Match Details!

  • Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

  • Venue: London Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

  • Time: 07:35 PM IST (November 30)

  • Live Streaming/Telecast: JioHotstar

West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to our West Ham United vs Liverpool live coverage, where we’ll bring you every key moment, big chance, and shift in momentum from London Stadium as this Premier League clash unfolds in real time.

Published At:
