West Ham United Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League: Hammers Eye Surprise Upset Against Reds

Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong, Mohamed Salah (right) and Ryan Gravenberch (left) during a training session in England. Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League clash between West Ham United and Liverpool at London Stadium on Sunday, November 30, 2025. West Ham United head into this London-Stadium clash buoyed by a 2–2 draw away at AFC Bournemouth on Matchday 12, a result that showed improved resilience at the back. On the flip side, Liverpool arrive under pressure after a turbulent run of form, they’ve lost three of their last five matches in all competitions, including a heavy 0–3 defeat to Nottingham Forest recently. Historically, though, Liverpool hold a strong record against West Ham, and despite recent struggles, they’ll trust their pedigree to bounce back. A spirited West Ham and a wounded but battle-hardened Liverpool, expect sparks from kickoff.

30 Nov 2025, 07:58:41 pm IST West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: 15' WHU 0-0 LIV Alisson shrugs off the earlier knock and carries on. Potts bursts forward for West Ham and swings a cross toward Wilson, but Konaté reads it well and clears without fuss.

30 Nov 2025, 07:43:01 pm IST West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: Kick Off! Following an emotional minute of applause, Jarrod Bowen gently places a No. 4 Bonds shirt before the home crowd, a touching tribute. With the atmosphere charged, the whistle goes and we’re underway at the London Stadium.

30 Nov 2025, 07:19:10 pm IST West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: LIV Starting XI! Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Isak, Gakpo Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Nyoni, Ngumoha Team news is IN for our clash with West Ham ✅ #WHULIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 30, 2025

30 Nov 2025, 07:19:10 pm IST West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: WHU Starting XI! West Ham XI: Areola, Wan Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving Our starting XI for Liverpool ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/AAXhc5W920 — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 30, 2025

30 Nov 2025, 07:04:31 pm IST West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: Match Details! Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Venue: London Stadium

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 07:35 PM IST (November 30)

Live Streaming/Telecast: JioHotstar