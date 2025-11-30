West Ham United Vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League: Hammers Eye Surprise Upset Against Reds

West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: 15' WHU 0-0 LIV
Alisson shrugs off the earlier knock and carries on. Potts bursts forward for West Ham and swings a cross toward Wilson, but Konaté reads it well and clears without fuss.
West Ham United vs Liverpool Live Score: Kick Off!
Following an emotional minute of applause, Jarrod Bowen gently places a No. 4 Bonds shirt before the home crowd, a touching tribute. With the atmosphere charged, the whistle goes and we’re underway at the London Stadium.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Isak, Gakpo
Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Nyoni, Ngumoha
West Ham XI: Areola, Wan Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Paqueta, Bowen, Wilson
Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving
Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool
Venue: London Stadium
Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
Time: 07:35 PM IST (November 30)
Live Streaming/Telecast: JioHotstar
Hello and welcome to our West Ham United vs Liverpool live coverage, where we’ll bring you every key moment, big chance, and shift in momentum from London Stadium as this Premier League clash unfolds in real time.