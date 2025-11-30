Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United Live Score, Premier League: Red Devils Eye Comeback After Everton Loss - Lineups Out

Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United Live Score: CRY Starting XI!
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Wharton, Kamada, Pino, Sarr, Mateta.
Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Nketiah, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Canvot, Devenny.
Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United Live Score: MUN Starting XI!
Man Utd: Lammens, Dalot, Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mbeumo, Mount, Zirkzee.
Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Malacia, Martinez, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Lacey.
Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United Live Score: Match Details!
Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Venue: Selhurst Park
Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM IST (November 30)
Live Streaming/Telecast: JioHotstar
Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United Live Score: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to our Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live coverage, where we’ll bring you every key moment, big chance, and shift in momentum from Selhurst Park as this Premier League clash unfolds in real time.