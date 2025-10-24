Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, La Liga: Where To Watch, H2H - All You Need To Know About El Clasico

La Liga's first El Clasico sees Barca visit Real Madrid
RMA are undefeated at home this campaign
Barca will be relying on their star player, Lamine Yamal
The Spanish La Liga's first El Clasico kicks-off this Sunday, October 26 when FC Barcelona visit Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to take on Real Madrid in matchweek 10 fixture.
Los Blancos are unbeaten at home so far this season and the fans will look to create an electric atmosphere at the stadium when the Catalans come calling. Xabi Alonso's side have faced some issues this season but on their day, could be lethal in front of goal.
In the case of FC Barcelona, they will come into this tie full of confidence. Hansi Flick's side defeated Real Madrid four times last season and will be looking for a similar performance this campaign.
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Match Details
Location: Madrid, Spain
Stadium: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Date: Sunday, October 26
Kick-off Time: 08:45 p.m. IST
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Head-to-head
Total matches: 261
Real Madrid won: 105
Barcelona won: 104
Draws: 52
Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the La Liga 2025-26 match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona be played?
The La Liga 2025-26 match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played on October 26, Sunday at 8:45 p.m. IST IST at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Where will the live telecast of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona be available in India?
The live telecast of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will not be available in India.
Where will the live streaming of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona be available in India?
The live streaming of the La Liga 2025-26 match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be available on the FanCode app and website.