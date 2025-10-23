Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

With no full-time Chief Secretary, DGP, or Forest Chief, Himachal Pradesh’s administrative order stands on shaky ground, caught between political manoeuvring and a touted ‘governance transformation.’

A
Ashwani Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachals Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu
Himachal's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu chairs meeting with Administrative Secretaries in Shimla earlier in October  Photo: Facebook/CMO Himachal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • For the first time, Himachal’s three top bureaucratic posts, such as Chief Secretary, DGP and Head of Forests, are all held as additional charges.

  • Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu calls it a “Vyvastha Parivartan,” while critics say the move undermines seniority, morale, and institutional stability.

  • While the government says this is a temporary measure, retired officers have warned that this is ad-hocism in the name of political expediency.

Is it a novel experiment in governance—an “out-of-the-box” idea to tame bureaucracy, a move driven by political exigency, or simply governance in confusion? But what’s unfolding in Himachal Pradesh has left several seasoned bureaucrats and policy observers curious and uneasy.

For the first time, Himachal Pradesh’s three senior-most administrative posts—Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests—are occupied on an “additional charge” basis, with no regular, full-time officeholders. This unusual arrangement is at the heart of mounting unease about the government’s intent and direction.

One experienced bureaucrat acknowledges that this unprecedented level of ad hocism threatens stability in the command structure and could have lasting negative effects on public administration, thereby undermining the very notion of good governance in Himachal Pradesh. 

But Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu hails it, in his trademark style, as an example of Vyvastha Parivartan—a transformation in governance. 

Related Content
Related Content

“The government has to see the suitability of officers and assign them roles to serve the public good,” he laments, indicating that he is for a targeted approach and deliveries by each one of the officers—holding assigned works, not simply the positions they enjoy by virtue of their seniorities or ranks. 

Despite these claims, many view the situation as symptomatic of administrative confusion, with some officers sidelined and others rewarded, which raises questions about the longer-term effects on governance.

The government will get a whopping sum of Rs 401 crore from the property, which until now was in the hands of the Oberoi group, running it as a five-star resort as a joint venture company of M/s East India Hotel (EIH). - Facebook
From Lord Kitchener To ‘Sole Owner’—Himachal Govt

BY Ashwani Sharma

In March 2025, outgoing Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, a 1990-batch officer, was given a six-month extension. Among those he superseded in 2023 on his appointment as Chief Secretary was the 1988-batch IAS Sanjay Gupta, who consequently moved out of the state Secretariat as Chairman of the HP State Pollution Control Board and later shifted to the HP State Electricity Board (HPSEB) Ltd. as its chairman— directly to report to the Chief Minister .

Sanjay Gupta has finally found favour with the Chief Minister to replace Saxena as Chief Secretary, but the post comes with an embargo, i.e., an additional charge, not a regular incumbent.  His actual posting, ordered, is Additional Chief Secretary—Town and Country Planning, Urban Development, and Housing.

The situation is no different in the police organisation already.

Ashok Tewari, Director General of Police (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau), is holding the charge of DGP (head of police), and an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, Sanjay Sood, is having the additional charge of PCCF—the Head of Forests (HoF).

Old-timers recall that while cases of ad hocism exist in the police and forests, the civil secretariat, the seat of governance, is witnessing this crisis of temporality for the first time, which is not beneficial. 

Avay Shukla, a retired Additional Chief Secretary and prolific blog writer, describes the prevailing situation as extraordinary. He adds, “It is difficult for an 'officiating' boss to command the respect and obedience of his team.”

“Indiscriminate extensions in service to anyone or denying regular postings to the deserving demotivates those in the line of succession and encourages the more "political" or "connected" among them to play their tricks and to undermine their superiors.” 

This debate gains urgency as the state struggles with heavy debt and budgetary pressure, raising the argument that ad hoc postings may serve personal interests at the expense of administrative stability and fiscal health.  

“The situation is not at all very healthy. Indeed, the current state of affairs is deeply concerning. I could not imagine that during my lifetime we would see the emasculation of the state’s bureaucracy and rule of law to such an extent,” says Ashok Thakur, a retired Himachal Cadre IAS, who has also served as Secretary to the GoI, at Delhi.

Looking at the state’s civil list of some of the legendary bureaucrats like T S Negi, B C Negi, S.K. Pandeya, T.N. Tochwan, P.P. Srivastava, Mian Lal Singh, M.K. Kaw, and later Attar Singh, S S Sidhu,  P.T. Wandgi, B. B. Tandon, C. P. Sujaya, Avay Shukla, and finally the 2000-era had those like Ajay Mittal, Deepak Sanan, Vineet Choudhary, V C Pharka, Ajay Tyagi, Narinder Chauhan, Tarun Shridhar, Tarun Kapoor (advisor to PM Narendra Modi ) , and Sanjay K. Murthi (now India’s CAG) were among those who set new examples in governance and policy affairs.

Politically driven transfers and ad hoc appointments, critics argue, have weakened overall bureaucratic effectiveness, eroding fairness and neutrality, and making it harder to maintain a stable, professional administrative environment.

Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs - Facebook
Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

BY Ashwani Sharma

Here, Ashok Thakur says, “In addition to political expediency, the bureaucracy itself is to be blamed to a large extent, as its greed for plum postings and cushy post-retirement jobs had crossed all limits. 

Observers argue that the temporary, makeshift leadership in key positions is disastrous for governance. They assert that this represents an unprecedented and damaging shift away from stable and professional management. 

Stable tenures, respect for seniority, and recognition of merit are widely held as essential for administrative excellence. The current absence of these factors is presented as a core reason behind weakening cadre management in Himachal Pradesh

“It's time for the Chief Minister to take corrective action and abide by the rules and conventions that have stood the test of time over seven decades in Himachal Pradesh," Shukla feels.

The point of reference also happens to be Pramodh Saxena, who got an extension of six months and later vainly tried to get appointed to RERA and the HP State Electricity Regulatory Commission and eventually became Chairman of HP State Electricity Board Ltd.—a post-retirement position. 

Offering an alternative perspective, Varun Chandel, Additional Advocate General, argues that the current situation is temporary and cautions against hastily condemning a process that may reflect necessary adaptation rather than administrative decay.

“Though the process for regular appointments must be underway, and such arrangements are being made unwillingly. However, I think to implement the policies of the government, it's necessary to control the bureaucracy, and it may be the best style being followed in the circumstances, which are beyond control,” he says.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: All Eyes On Indian Batting; Kuldeep Question Lingers

  2. India Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Can Virat Kohli Rekindle Adelaide Romance?

  3. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  4. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. Four Accused in Durgapur Medical Student Gangrape Case Sent to Judicial Custody

  3. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  2. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  3. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  4. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  5. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Russia Strikes Ukraine, Killing Two Amid Hesitant Peace Talks

  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect