Court Slams Prosecution Over 'Complete Mess' in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Hearing

Judge Parveen Singh directs Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure corrective action after prosecution mishandled charge sheets and ignored prior court orders.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Riots
Delhi Riots 2020 Photo: Imtiyaz Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The court criticised the prosecution for filing a “confused” charge sheet that mixed up two distinct mobs and unclear allegations.

  • Judge Parveen Singh noted the prosecution had circumvented prior directions instead of conducting further investigation.

  • The Delhi Police Commissioner has been ordered to ensure compliance and file a report by November 14.

In a court hearing of a 2020 Delhi riots case, the prosecution was criticised for having handled the investigation and filing of chargesheets in a "complete mess" and was directed to take corrective action by the Delhi Police Commissioner.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh rapped the prosecution while hearing arguments on framing charges in the case registered by the Dayalpur police station.

In an order dated October 16, the court said, "It appears that the state has made a complete mess in this matter." The court noted that the predecessor judge had made a categorical observation about the complete confusion created by the charge sheet in the case regarding the clash of two different mobs during the February 2020 northeast Delhi communal riots.

It claimed that members of two distinct mobs with different objectives were listed as accused on the same charge sheet for several charges and that it was unclear which mob was responsible for what, including which properties and whose locations had been damaged, rioted, or set on fire.

Related Content
Related Content

The previous judge's decision to investigate some complaints, including those of Azad, Zaid, and Sarla Devi, was also recorded by the court.

It stated that the prosecution first asked to have some of the complaints removed from the charge sheet, following the order.  However, the special public prosecutor attempted to submit a third supplemental charge sheet in response to specific court enquiries.

The court stated that, in addition to requesting the release of two accused, the prosecution planned to withdraw seven complaints in the new supplemental final report on the grounds that more investigation was necessary.

Sharjeel Imam - PTI
Delhi Riots Accused Sharjeel Imam To Contest Bihar Polls, Seeks Interim Bail

BY PTI

It took note of the prosecution's arguments that distinct FIRs will be filed for these allegations, and that the two individuals whose release had been requested would then be charged.

Judge Singh then chastised the prosecution for not following the prior judge's directive after taking note of the evidence presented.

He said, "Apparently, instead of conducting further investigation as directed, and to show the court how these two mobs could have been connected in sharing a common object, the prosecution, if I am bold enough to say so, has tried to circumvent that order.

"And at the same time, it has not even done what it has stated in the supplementary chargesheet because today, on being inquired, it is submitted that no FIR about complaints, which had been sought to be withdrawn through supplementary chargesheet number 3, had been registered." The judge asked whether it was possible that the supplementary charge sheet, which was filed with a certain undertaking and purpose, was merely to defeat the order of the court? He said, besides, no investigation had been conducted into the complaints of Azad, Zaid and Sarla Devi.

"Therefore, it is evident that the entire case, which already had blurred facts, has been further mired with confusion by this supplementary charge sheet and the police, in fact, have not bothered to comply with the order dated January 21, 2025 (of the predecessor judge)," the judge said.

He directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner, who had to "ensure remedial action" and see to it that the previous judge's order was complied with.

"It is further directed that the Commissioner of Police shall also ensure that a report, duly signed by him or by the special commissioner of the area, is submitted to the court on or before the next date of hearing (on November 14)," the judge said.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Senuran Muthusamy Leads Proteas' Charge As Pakistan Left Frustrated In Rawalpindi

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Three Teams, One Spot - Who Will Reach Semis?

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In SA-W Vs PAK-W Match?

  4. Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In BAN Vs WI Match?

  5. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

  4. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  5. Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali Fireworks, AQI Touches 344

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  2. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  3. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  4. India Restores Full Embassy Status in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment to Afghanistan’s Development

  5. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect