Court Slams Prosecution Over 'Complete Mess' in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Hearing

"And at the same time, it has not even done what it has stated in the supplementary chargesheet because today, on being inquired, it is submitted that no FIR about complaints, which had been sought to be withdrawn through supplementary chargesheet number 3, had been registered." The judge asked whether it was possible that the supplementary charge sheet, which was filed with a certain undertaking and purpose, was merely to defeat the order of the court? He said, besides, no investigation had been conducted into the complaints of Azad, Zaid and Sarla Devi.