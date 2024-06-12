Cricket

India Vs USA: Arshdeep Singh Creates Massive T20 World Cup Record For India With His 9/4

India restricted the co-hosts to just 110/7 in the first innings courtesy Arshdeep's magical spell

AP/Adam Hunger
India's Arshdeep Singh celebrates the dismissal of United States' Shayan Jahangir during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon

Arshdeep Singh created history on Wednesday when he finished with an astonishing four-wicket-haul in India's T20 World Cup 2024 Group A match against USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Arshdeep gave away just nine runs in his four-over spell and dismissed four US batters. His spell of 9/4 thus became the best by an India bowler in T20 World Cup history.

India restricted the co-hosts to just 110/7 in the first innings courtesy Arshdeep's magical spell.

IND Vs USA, T20 World Cup: Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh celebrates a wicket. - AP/Adam Hunger
India Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep Singh Achieves Rare Feat, Becomes 1st IND Bowler To Pick Up A Wicket Off The First Ball - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Punjab left-arm pacer surpassed R Ashwin's 11/4 that the off-spinner took against Australia in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Mirpur.

This was not the only record that Arshdeep created during his magical spell. By trapping USA opener Shayan Jahangir right in front of the stumps on the very first ball, the Punjab pacer became the first Indian to take a wicket on the first ball of the innings in the T20 World Cup.

After getting Jahangir on the first ball, Arshdeep shook the US top order with another wicket in the opening over. Andries Gouss, the opposition wicketkeeper, tried to pull a hard length ball and skied it towards Hardik Pandya at mid off who took a simple catch to give Arshdeep his second wicket in the over.

Arshdeep then returned in the 15th over to dismiss the dangerous looking Nitish Kumar who was caught brilliantly at the deep square leg fence by Mohammed Siraj.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur. - (File Photo)
India All-Rounder Shardul Thakur Undergoes Successful Foot Surgery In London

BY PTI

In the 18th over, Arshdeep could have taken his fourth wicket but Harmeet Singh's catch was dropped on the first ball. However, the left-armer had his man on the third ball of the over.

Arshdeep brilliant bowling was well supported by Hardik Pandya who conceded just 14 in his four overs and took two wickets.

India and USA have played two games and won both so far in the tournament. The winner of the ongoing game will book their place in the Super 8 stage.

