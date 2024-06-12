India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Giant-Killers USA Meet In-Form IND In New York

Toss Time In 20!
We're under 20 minutes away from the all-important toss.
The Stage Is Set. USA Are Ready.
India Vs United States, T20 World Cup Live Score
The T20 World Cup in the United States has been nothing short of proper entertainment and drama with tight finishes, upsets, Super Overs and what not. Well, the people around New York can expect things to go through the roof when India take on the co-hosts United States.
Well, word spreads fast in the current world. However, it spreads even faster when India are set to take on the USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The home fans have liked the high of victory, enjoyed the high of two points after each game but can they do it against a nation that lives and breathes cricket?
Will the giant killers continue their pursuit of excellence or will India be too much to handle? (Scorecard)