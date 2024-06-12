Cricket

India Vs United States Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Giant-Killers USA Meet In-Form IND In New York

The T20 World Cup in the United States has been nothing short of proper entertainment and drama with tight finishes, upsets, Super Overs and what not. Well, the people around New York can expect things to go through the roof when India take on the co-hosts United States. Catch the live score of the IND vs USA match at T20 WC 2024, right here