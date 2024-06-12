India's Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian bowler to pick up a wicket on the first ball of a T20 World Cup match when he dismissed USA batter Shayan Jahangir. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Apart from Arshdeep, the other bowlers to achieve the feat are Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza, Shapoor Zadran of Afghanistan, Namibia's Ruben Trumplemann (Twice).
As soon as the ball wrapped on to Jahangir's pads, Arshdeep did not even bother looking at the umpire as he knew the decision straightaway. The left-arm pacer bowled in a nip-backer, that came in sharp and caught the USA batter in the crease.
Watch The Video Here -
Earlier, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against the USA in their T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Date on Wednesday. India retained the same eleven from their last match against Pakistan.
For USA, skipper Monank Patel missed out this match with a left-shoulder injury. Aaron Jones is leading the team in this game. Another big miss will be left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige.
A win for either side tonight would seal their progression to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.
USA: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous(wk), Aaron Jones (captain), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.