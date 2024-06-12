India have won the toss and decided to field against USA in the Group A game at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match 25 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (Scorecard| Follow Live)
Both the teams are unbeaten in the couple of games that they have played so far in the tournament. The match holds added significance as the winner of this encounter will become the first team from Group A to confirm their qualification to the Super 8 stage.
India are being led by their regular skipper Rohit Sharma but the US cricket team is being captained by Aaron Jones. Monank Patel, the captain of USA, is not part of the game as he has suffered a niggle.
USA have made two changes to their playing XI with which they won against Pakistan in their last encounter. Shayan Jahangir has replaced Monank Patel and Nosthush Kenjige made way for Shadley van Schalkwyk.
Ahead of the big game, here is what the two captains said at the toss.
India skipper Rohit Sharma chose to field first and said that the pitch in New York was playing better for the last two games.
"It has played better in the last two games, but you need to assess the conditions quickly and then let the game take over."
He then talked about the importance of keeping the momentum going on.
"It's all about constantly getting better and keeping the momentum going. It's important to do the right things."
When asked about the last game where India defeated Pakistan in a close low-scoring thriller, Rohit praised the bowlers for winning the match for the team.
"That was a great game to play, we didn't have enough runs on the board, but the bowlers came to the party and won the game for us," said Rohit.
USA skipper Jones said that he too wanted to bowl first and also informed that the regular skipper Monank had got a niggle.
"We would have bowled first as well, there's some help for the bowlers early. (On Monank Patel) He's having a niggle and should be back quickly."
Jones said he was expecting a good game.