India Vs United States Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the all-important toss at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and has inserted USA to bat first

X | BCCI
India celebrate the T20 World Cup 2024 match win over Pakistan on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Photo: X | BCCI
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the all-important toss at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and has inserted USA to bat first. (Scorecard| Follow Live)

At the toss, Aaron Jones stepped in as captain after Monank Patel was ruled out of the clash with a shoulder injury.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

USA XI: Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Here's what Rohit Sharma said after opting to bowl: "We will bowl first. It has played better in the last two games, but you need to assess the conditions quickly and then let the game take over. It's all about constantly getting better and keeping the momentum going. It's important to do the right things. That was a great game to play, we didn't have enough runs on the board, but the bowlers came to the party and won the game for us. We're playing the same team."

Here's what Aaron Jones said after being inserted to bat first: "We would have bowled first as well, there's some help for the bowlers early. He's having a niggle and should be back quickly. It should be a good game and we're looking to play well. The camp is very positive, just looking to play some good cricket. Shayan Jahangir replaces Monank and Shadley is in for Nosthush." 

The India versus USA clash is an important one with respect to the points table. The two unbeaten sides will be hoping to have a 'Q' next to their name and have no hiccups along the way. While, Pakistan will be hoping for a few results to go their way in order for them to have a chance of qualification.

