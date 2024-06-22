India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: BAN Opt To Bowl Against IND - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bowl against India in Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 22, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, in Antigua. (Match Blog | Cricket News)
Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, preferred to bat first. So, it’s safe to say that both skippers got what they wanted.
Team India enters this match with strong momentum, having triumphed over Afghanistan by 47 runs in their first Super 8 encounter in Barbados. This victory earned India two points, placing them second on the points table and maintaining their undefeated record in the World Cup so far.
On the other hand, Bangladesh is struggling a bit despite a commendable performance in the group stage, where they secured victories in three out of their four matches to advance to the Super 8 stage. However, in their initial Super 8 game, Bangladesh faced a setback, losing to Australia by 28 runs at the same venue where they will meet India.
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah