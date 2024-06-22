Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: BAN Opt To Bowl Against IND - Check Playing XIs

India and Bangladesh are set to clash in a crucial Super Eight fixture of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday, June 22, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The winner will move closer to a semi-final spot. Check out the playing XIs

Bangladesh Cricket Team, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, ICC Photo
Bangladesh Cricket Team in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Bangladesh win the toss and opt to bowl against India in Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 22, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, in Antigua. (Match Blog | Cricket News)

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, preferred to bat first. So, it’s safe to say that both skippers got what they wanted.

India and Bangladesh are all set to clash in Super Eight match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Team India enters this match with strong momentum, having triumphed over Afghanistan by 47 runs in their first Super 8 encounter in Barbados. This victory earned India two points, placing them second on the points table and maintaining their undefeated record in the World Cup so far.

On the other hand, Bangladesh is struggling a bit despite a commendable performance in the group stage, where they secured victories in three out of their four matches to advance to the Super 8 stage. However, in their initial Super 8 game, Bangladesh faced a setback, losing to Australia by 28 runs at the same venue where they will meet India.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Slogans Raised Against Arvind Kejriwal At Atishi's Hunger Strike Site
  2. Watch The Irony: Delhi Police Use Water Cannon To Control Protest Over Water Crisis
  3. Outlook News Wrap June 22: Panel To Probe Exam Row, Modi-Hasina Talks, Hindujas Court Ruling, And More
  4. Outlook’s Issue: In Conversation With Dia Mehhta Bhupal
  5. Defence, Counter-Terrorism, Border Management: PM Narendra Modi's Bilateral Talks With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Lent His Vocal Prowess For ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Song, Says ‘Tough For A Non-Singer’
  2. Justin Timberlake Addresses Arrest, Says ‘It’s Been A Tough Week’
  3. Gayatri Soham Says Her Voice Helps Bring Her Negative Character To Life In 'Mangal Lakshmi'
  4. Pooja Hegde Shoots For 'Suriya 44' In Andaman & Nicobar Islands
  5. Surbhi Jyoti Opens Up About Her Bond With 'Gunaah' Co-Star Zayn Ibad Khan
Sports News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: IND Vs BAN - Bangladesh Decide To Bowl
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, T20 World Cup: BAN Opt To Bowl Against IND - Check Playing XIs
  3. Switzerland Vs Germany Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SUI Vs GER Group A Matchday 3
  4. ICC T20 WC 2024, Super 8, Group 2: How Can Proteas, England, WI Qualify For Semi-Finals
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
World News
  1. ‘They Return To India, Become Billionaires’: Trump Promises Green Cards To Foreign College Graduates
  2. As Israel And Hezbollah Edge Closer To War, Iran Has A Warning
  3. Hindujas 'Appalled' After Swiss Court Ruling, File Appeal In Higher Court; Confident That 'Truth Will Prevail'
  4. Wear Red, White, And Blue To Get A Free Donut At Krispy Kreme On The 4th of July
  5. Arkansas Shooting: Man Opens Fire At Grocery Store, Kills 3, Injures 10; Suspect Identified
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup: Shai Hope Plays Blinder To Power WI's Big Win
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. Delhi: Heatwave Kills 5 More People, Toll Reaches 58
  4. Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Annu Kapoor's Viral Comment About Her Getting Slapped: We Tend To Hate A Successful Woman
  5. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Highlights: Sizzling Shai Hope Takes WI To Massive Nine-Wicket Win
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: F1 Thrills With Spanish Grand Prix Quali, Turkiye Meet Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Slogans Raised Against Arvind Kejriwal At Atishi's Hunger Strike Site
  8. Bihar TET Exam 2024 Postponed, New Date To Be Announced Soon