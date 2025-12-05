FC Goa 2-1 Mumbai City FC, AIFF Super Cup 2025: First-Half Goals See Gaurs Book Final Against East Bengal

FC Goa booked a place in AIFF Super Cup final after a 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC in Fatorda
Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena sent off pre-match after a tunnel incident
Brison Fernandes and David Timor scored in the first half for FC Goa
Lallianzuala Chhangte missed a penalty, but Brandon Fernandes pulled one back in the 59th minute
FC Goa secured their place in the AIFF Super Cup 2025 final with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday, December 4.
Quickfire goals from Brison Fernandes (20’) and David Timor (23’) proved the difference as the Gaurs booked a meeting with East Bengal in Sunday’s final, where they will defend their title.
Early Drama And Goa’s Start
The evening began with controversy after Goa captain Iker Guarrotxena was sent off due to a pre-match tunnel incident, forcing the side to replace him with Javier Siverio. Despite the setback, Goa responded immediately.
A poor clearance from Mumbai’s Rubio Rubin dropped to Brison Fernandes, who fired a rising left-footed strike past goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa to open the scoring.
Just three minutes later, David Timor added a second, his long-range left-footed effort looping over Lachenpa following a handling error.
Mumbai nearly hit back instantly when Jorge Pereyra Diaz rattled the crossbar, keeping the game within reach.
Mumbai’s Missed Penalty
The second half brought more drama. Mumbai won a penalty after Pereyra Diaz was fouled by Goa keeper Hrithik Tiwari, but Lallianzuala Chhangte fired the spot-kick over the bar, missing a crucial chance to level the match.
Mumbai eventually reduced the deficit in the 59th minute, with Brandon Fernandes finishing calmly after a well-timed through-ball from Pereyra Diaz to make it 2-1.
From there, Mumbai pushed relentlessly. Chhangte tested Tiwari with a long-range effort and follow-up, while Pereyra Diaz and Jorge Ortiz created further openings.
Goa, however, stayed organised and resilient. Tiwari made a series of important saves, and the defence held firm under sustained pressure, securing Goa’s passage to the final.